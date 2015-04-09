Pistachio Frosting

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This pistachio frosting is creamy and delicious.

By Laura Yessenia Kissel

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually beat confectioners' sugar into cream cheese. Beat in pudding mix; add milk until desired consistency is reached. Fold in whipped topping.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 41.9mg; sodium 211mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022