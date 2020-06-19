Carrot Cake Cheesecake

This recipe could be 5 stars with one minor change. I make a very similar cake except for the frosting. I use a sour cream, sugar and vanilla topping which for me works better than the cream cheese frosting this recipe calls for. I feel the flavors are being repeated, cheesecake with a cream cheese topping, hence the 4 stars.
If It was just a cheesecake I'd say it's your average cheesecake but I don't even taste the thin layer of carrot cake. I was thinking more like a full carrot cake with a cheesecake layer baked into it, not a cheesecake with carrot cake crust. It's good but not what I was looking for.
This recipe could be 5 stars with one minor change. I make a very similar cake except for the frosting. I use a sour cream, sugar and vanilla topping which for me works better than the cream cheese frosting this recipe calls for. I feel the flavors are being repeated, cheesecake with a cream cheese topping, hence the 4 stars.
It I didn’t want to go to all the time and expense and have the cake be gooey and uncooked.i baked the carrot cake portion alone at 350 for 25 minutes cooled slightly and added the cheesecake portion then baked for an additional hour at 325. Perfect. The cake is not dry and the cheesecake portion is the best I’ve ever tasted. I am confident to serve it tomorrow at Easter dinner.
I made it but added my own flare. I made two layers with caramel Sunday syrup in between. Topped it with whipped cream, icing sugar, and almond extract icing and then drizzled the syrup on top and added skor toffee pieces. Caramel Carrot Cheesecake. it was a huge hit and 9 people devoured it gone!
I appreciated the comments made and used some of them to alter the recipe. I always line my springform pans with parchment paper, and use a double thickness of aluminum foil around the pan in the water bath. I baked the carrot cake portion for 25 minutes at 350 degrees, then cooled it slightly. I substituted 8 oz of mascarpone for one of the 8 oz of cream cheese, and added 1 tablespoon of flour. My cooking time was 45 minutes at 325 degrees, then another 35 minutes at 350 degrees. Because I am baking at a high altitude the cheesecake did rise high, but when I turned the oven off and let it rest for 10 minutes before pulling it out, it did settle back down. My family loved it! I made it for a friend that loves my cheesecakes, but his absolute favorite is carrot cake. So this was a great combo recipe.
This cake is my husbands bday cake every year. Its time consuming but good. It always takes me at least 15 mins more to bake (but maybe its my pan size?) and i double the frosting w/ half buttercream and half cream cheese. We end up with leftover frosting then but who cares. Also i sub vanilla for the almond extract but thats just my taste.
If It was just a cheesecake I'd say it's your average cheesecake but I don't even taste the thin layer of carrot cake. I was thinking more like a full carrot cake with a cheesecake layer baked into it, not a cheesecake with carrot cake crust. It's good but not what I was looking for.
After reading the other reviews I tweeted a bit. I didn’t bother with the “bath” and the cake cooked all the way through! I added sour cream to the cream cheese frosting and thinned it to be more of a thick glaze. Yummy!!
Unfortunately, this didn't work out for me at all. It seemed like there was too much filling for the 9"pan the recipe stated to use. The filling rose high above the pan, so, the top got dark very quickly. I covered the top and cooked until it was just jiggly, but, still cooked. The cheesecake set perfectly, but, the carrot cake was only cooked about 1/4 from the sides. The center was still raw and gooey.
Really great tasting cake , but I will have to tweek it next time. Even with an extra 15 minutes extra cook time and the cheesecake clearly done cooking, the carrot cake on the bottom was still gooey in the center. Not enough to ruin it.
Difficult to make if you are not familiar with baking. Toothpick never did come out clean. Good flavor in the end but stressful getting it cooked all the way. I may have goofed when I set the oven at 325. But I have a professional grade oven that I always set lower, so who knows.
The cheesecake came out pretty well (although this cook time is long for that high a temperature; cheesecake is typically baked at 300-325 so definitely keep an eye on it if you bake at 350). The carrot cake batter was super thick and worried me a little but it came out moist; however it was kind of bland (and I even doubled cinnamon and added cloves, allspice and ginger). I agree with other reviewer that cream cheese frosting seems redundant, and I used sour cream as well, plus cinnamon graham cracker crumbs and shredded carrot for garnish. This recipe could be improved with a graham cracker crust. I also added 1tbsp lemon juice + 1 tsp lemon zest to the cheesecake batter.
I made this on a whim, thinking I could make it gluten free. It worked beautifully! I followed the recipe exactly but substituted a cup of gluten-free all-purpose flour instead. I also added a tablespoon of all-purpose gluten-free flour into the cheesecake as per the recipe as well. This was a gorgeous cheesecake with a delightful addition of carrot cake crust! Yum!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.