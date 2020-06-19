Carrot Cake Cheesecake

A great carrot cake and a traditional cheesecake all in one bite.

Recipe by SAUERDOGS

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cheesecake:
Carrot Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Position the oven racks in the center and lower third of the oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fill a roasting pan halfway with water and place in the lower rack in the oven. Spray the inside of a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.

  • Beat three 8-ounce packages cream cheese in a bowl using an electric mixer on high speed until fluffy; reduce speed to medium-low. Add white sugar and beat 2 minutes. Beat 4 eggs, 1 at a time, into cream cheese mixture, beating well before adding the next egg. Beat sour cream and vanilla extract into cream cheese mixture until smooth; add 3 tablespoons flour and beat until cheesecake mixture is smooth.

  • Beat brown sugar and canola oil together in a separate bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add 1 egg and beat for 2 minutes; reduce speed to low. Add 1 cup flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt and beat until batter is combined. Fold carrots and walnuts into batter.

  • Spread carrot cake batter in the prepared pan; top with cheesecake mixture. Place pan on the rack above the roasting pan with water in the oven.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheesecake is set, about 1 hour 10 minutes, covering top of pan with aluminum foil if browning too quickly. Cool for 10 minutes.

  • Run a knife around the edge of pan to loosen cake; cool to room temperature in pan on a wire rack. Refrigerate at least 8 hours. Remove the outside of the springform pan.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, 4 ounces cream cheese, and almond extract together in a bowl using an electric mixer until frosting is smooth. Spread frosting on top of cheesecake layer.

Cook's Notes:

Food coloring can be added to the frosting, if desired.

Top frosting layer with coconut (with or without food coloring added) and/or chopped nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 118.4mg; sodium 270.8mg. Full Nutrition
