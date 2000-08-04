Shepherd's pie is the ultimate all-in-one dish. It's got everything you could ask for in a meal: hearty meat, starchy potatoes, colorful veggies, and gooey cheese. It's no wonder why the Allrecipes community has given this recipe over 1,500 5-star reviews.

This shepherd's pie comes together in less than an hour and it's sure to be your new favorite casserole.

What Is Shepherd's Pie?

Shepherd's pie is a comfort food casserole that originated in England. It's traditionally made with minced meat (usually ground lamb), gravy, vegetables, and mashed potatoes.

You may also hear it called "cottage pie." The two terms are used interchangeably, but technically traditional shepherd's pie is made with ground lamb and traditional cottage pie is made with ground beef.

Shepherd's Pie Ingredients

Shepherd's pie is made with fairly simple ingredients. Here's what you'll need:

Ground Beef

You could also ground lamb if you prefer.

Mashed Potatoes

Use starchy potatoes (like russet or Yukon Gold) for the best mashed potatoes. The mashed potatoes are also made with butter, onion, and Cheddar cheese.

Vegetables

This shepherd's pie includes carrots and onions.

Flour

All-purpose flour will thicken the beef gravy.

Ketchup

Ketchup will add a little tang to the ground beef mixture.

Beef Broth

Beef broth creates a gravy-like consistency in the middle.

Cheese

Top the shepherd's pie with extra Cheddar for a cheesy finish.

How to Make Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's pie may seem complicated, but it's actually quite simple to make. You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's what you can expect when making this top-rated recipe:

Make the Mashed Potatoes

Boil the potatoes until tender, but still slightly firm. Mash the potatoes and mix in the butter, cheese, and onion. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Make the Carrots

Boil the carrots until tender, but still slightly firm. Mash the carrots.

Make the Meat

Cook the onions and ground beef until the onions are clear and the beef is browned. Drain the fat, then add flour, ketchup, and beef broth. Simmer the mixture for 5 minutes.

Assemble and Bake

In a casserole dish, add the ground beef mixture. Next add the carrots, then the mashed potatoes. Finally, top the casserole with cheese and bake until golden brown.

What Goes With Shepherd's Pie?

One of the best parts about shepherd's pie? It's so hearty that it doesn't really need a side dish. However, if you can't go without a side (or two), we recommend serving this shepherd's pie with a light partner. Try a side salad or a vegetable side dish.

How to Store Shepherd's Pie

Store shepherd's pie in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. Reheat in the oven or microwave until warmed through.

How to Freeze Shepherd's Pie

Wrap the completely cooled shepherd's pie (baking dish and all) in a layer of storage wrap then a layer of aluminum foil. It's probably easier to bake the shepherd's pie in a disposable foil baking dish for easy freezing. Store the entire baking dish in the freezer for up to three months.

Defrost in the fridge overnight, then reheat in the oven until warmed through.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Outstanding! I am British and have been making Shepherd's Pie for years. This is a very savory recipe and I followed it to the letter. Next time I will throw in mushrooms, corn and perhaps additional veggies. The mashed carrots are a great touch! This will be a staple in my house," raves AnimalCrackers.

"This is great. Leftovers are good and I even had some to freeze for later. I added corn to the meat mixture. It would be good with any other veggies on hand as well," says one Allrecipes community member.

"My whole family likes this! It's a great comfort food or rainy night dinner. I added a little Worcestershire sauce to the meat after draining it, and I added a little milk to the mashed potatoes. I also didn't mash the carrots; I just boiled them and layered them on top of the ground beef. Came out great," according to Amy Jarvis.