Chef John's Scotch Eggs

In my version of Scotch eggs, I keep the egg soft, so when you bite in, you get that amazing contrast in texture between the molten yolk and the crispy sausage shell.

By Chef John

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 Scotch eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fill a saucepan with 1/2-inch water; bring to a boil. Carefully place cold eggs into saucepan, cover the saucepan with a lid, reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until eggs yolks are soft, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and pour cold water over eggs to halt the cooking process. Cool eggs to room temperature in cold water; peel and dry eggs on paper towels.

  • Mix sausage, mustard, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl. Shape into 6 equal-size balls.

  • Lay a piece of plastic wrap on a flat work surface. Place 1 ball of sausage mixture into the center of the plastic wrap, fold the plastic wrap over sausage, and flatten into an 1/8-inch thick oval shape. Pull plastic wrap back and place 1 egg in the center of the sausage. Pick up plastic wrap, moisten fingertips, and press sausage around egg to cover completely, sealing sausage around egg. Repeat with remaining eggs and sausage.

  • Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Pour flour into another shallow bowl. Beat remaining 2 eggs in another shallow bowl.

  • Gently press eggs into flour to coat; shake off excess flour. Dip eggs into the beaten egg, then press into bread crumbs. Gently toss between your hands so any bread crumbs that haven't stuck can fall away. Place the breaded eggs onto a plate.

  • Working in batches, cook eggs in the preheated oil until golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, at least 5 minutes.

Nutrition:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 40.5g; cholesterol 286.5mg; sodium 996.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (92)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mary Beasley
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2015
Made these this morning and they were lovely with a soft center. I serve these with honey mustard dip on a bed of romaine. Also it did not take long to clean up afterwards!! Cheers for posting this John.:) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Rob Thomson
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2016
Thanks Chef John. I like finding different meals that aren't common. When I saw your recipe I was inspired to make this; what could be better than eggs and deep fried sausage! Mine turned out perfect. I followed the instructions to the letter. I'll make these again for sure. I served mine with a Goat cheese Beet salad. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Barbara Bates
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2015
Chef John it right! (As usual) Having a soft center makes all the difference! How lusciously sexy! These are terrific!!! Be sure to make the sauce as well, it enhances the flavor to a screaming sensation! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jimmie Zee
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2015
Just went an extra minute on the egg part at my wifes request, wanted the yolks a little less runny. I made the dip with a honey Dijon and mayo with the cayenne. Bought an Italian style bread crumb that had some romano cheese in it. Great recipe, great results and great tasting, you never let me (us) down Chef John ;) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Islandlady
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2016
Loved this recipe. I made my own homemade sausages which I've gotten really good at. And decided to make these scotch eggs. Wow, did they turn out delicious!!!! The soft boiled eggs really made it for me. With the panko breading making it it crunchy, savory, and creamy. This is a great anytime recipe! You have got to try this one! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Shernaz
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2015
Made it again this time 8 eggs in more water on stove for 7 min then covered with fire off for 8 mins. Did not work out. The yolks were set. The sausage I used were white colored German ones which were tasteless. Use brown ones. Add some more chillies and condiments to make it tasty. Made the sausage crust very thick this does not taste nice. Make it thin. 8/11/15 Read More
Helpful
(4)
Linemans wife
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2017
I make these all the time. Everyone here loves them. Breakfast in a bite! And the perfect hangover food. In the warmer months I cook them on the grill instead of frying or baking gives them added smokiness. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Fiona Louise Sorel
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2017
I followed the techniques used here but used ingredients I had available. They turned out great! My Scottish boyfriend was impressed and was especially amazed that I managed to cook everything through and still have runny centers. This was my first time making (and eating!) scotch eggs. I will make these again for sure. The soft boiled eggs will generally peel better the colder they are. I added ice cubes to my cold water to help them get to room temperature fast. When peeling the eggs just be gentle- a light hand is good. The colder they are the less likely they will come apart and even if they do as long as the middle dosent burst the egg can still be used. I even find peeling them submerged in the cold water a bit easier than on the counter. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amy LaPierre
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2017
Fantastic! I have made these several times. So good and his tips on the perfect soft boiled egg are so helpful! I tried these last week using my new air fryer...wonderful! I have changed them up using italian bread crumbs regular and panko. Depending on your taste all were incredible. Will be on our plates Christmas morning. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Rose Hayden
Rating: 3 stars
06/05/2017
Egg steaming technique left me with eggs so soft they collapsed when I tried to peel them making a huge mess. Not happy about that. There is maybe good reason to use boiled eggs for something like this. Read More
Helpful
(1)
