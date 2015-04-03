Chef John's Scotch Eggs

1 of 92

Rating: 5 stars Made these this morning and they were lovely with a soft center. I serve these with honey mustard dip on a bed of romaine. Also it did not take long to clean up afterwards!! Cheers for posting this John.:) Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks Chef John. I like finding different meals that aren't common. When I saw your recipe I was inspired to make this; what could be better than eggs and deep fried sausage! Mine turned out perfect. I followed the instructions to the letter. I'll make these again for sure. I served mine with a Goat cheese Beet salad. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Chef John it right! (As usual) Having a soft center makes all the difference! How lusciously sexy! These are terrific!!! Be sure to make the sauce as well, it enhances the flavor to a screaming sensation! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Just went an extra minute on the egg part at my wifes request, wanted the yolks a little less runny. I made the dip with a honey Dijon and mayo with the cayenne. Bought an Italian style bread crumb that had some romano cheese in it. Great recipe, great results and great tasting, you never let me (us) down Chef John ;) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe. I made my own homemade sausages which I've gotten really good at. And decided to make these scotch eggs. Wow, did they turn out delicious!!!! The soft boiled eggs really made it for me. With the panko breading making it it crunchy, savory, and creamy. This is a great anytime recipe! You have got to try this one! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Made it again this time 8 eggs in more water on stove for 7 min then covered with fire off for 8 mins. Did not work out. The yolks were set. The sausage I used were white colored German ones which were tasteless. Use brown ones. Add some more chillies and condiments to make it tasty. Made the sausage crust very thick this does not taste nice. Make it thin. 8/11/15 Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I make these all the time. Everyone here loves them. Breakfast in a bite! And the perfect hangover food. In the warmer months I cook them on the grill instead of frying or baking gives them added smokiness. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the techniques used here but used ingredients I had available. They turned out great! My Scottish boyfriend was impressed and was especially amazed that I managed to cook everything through and still have runny centers. This was my first time making (and eating!) scotch eggs. I will make these again for sure. The soft boiled eggs will generally peel better the colder they are. I added ice cubes to my cold water to help them get to room temperature fast. When peeling the eggs just be gentle- a light hand is good. The colder they are the less likely they will come apart and even if they do as long as the middle dosent burst the egg can still be used. I even find peeling them submerged in the cold water a bit easier than on the counter. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I have made these several times. So good and his tips on the perfect soft boiled egg are so helpful! I tried these last week using my new air fryer...wonderful! I have changed them up using italian bread crumbs regular and panko. Depending on your taste all were incredible. Will be on our plates Christmas morning. Helpful (2)