Soy Glaze
Love it on grilled chicken or tuna. It gives an Asian flair.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You may use cornstarch and water mixture to thicken.
We loved it. Very simple. I halved the recipe....but didn't trust the 30 minutes of reduction was sufficient. The glaze seemed very thin. So, I cooked it another 10 minutes...and ruined it. I quickly remade it...but this time I halved the half (so 1/4'd the recipe). I simmered the glaze for about 15 minutes, which was plenty of time for the small amount of liquid.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly, let the sauce reduce for 30 minutes on medium low and let sit for an hour to thicken. After I checked on it, it had hardened up way too much! My spoon was stuck in it, and it was hard like candy. INEDIBLE. I tried to save it by heating it up with some water to thin it out but it tasted burnt. I would either reduce for less time or find a different recipe.Read More
This worked great in a Blue Apron recipe calling for soy glaze (Black Garlic-Shoyu Ramen). My recipe only calls for 2 tablespoons, but the rest kept well in the fridge for about a month until I used it. I did reduced the sugar a little. Delicious & easy.
I can't believe this incredible recipe only has 3 reviews. I made this 6 months ago and a dozen times since. I usually double the recipe and keep a jar in the fridge for quick meals after a long day at work. I didn't make any changes--the ingredients are simple and things I always have on hand. I'm making oriental bowls this weekend and of course...I'll be using soy glaze on my tofu and veggies...yum!
This sauce is a simple way to add a ton of flavor to any dish. It's a perfect complement to get that sweet and spicy flavor with other sauces like sambal oelek or gochujang. As others have said, a slightly longer cooking time may be required, I went to about 35 minues on my first batch. The sauce will thicken considerably once cool. I wasn't able to find soy glaze at my local supermarket, and the price to order it online seemed a bit silly once I knew the exact ingredients. Overall a great, easy recipe.
If you have a gas stove (like me), I recommend you simmer at low, vs medium-low as the directions indicate. Mine ran over and made a bit of a mess when at medium low, but simmered beautifully once I brought it all the way down. Regardless, it tastes amazing and I will definitely be using this recipe again!
PERFECT! Thanks for posting! Blue Apron uses "soy glaze" in a lot of the recipes we enjoy the most I made it with only changing the cook time. I have an older flat top stove that seems to take longer to heat than coils, or gas; the stove top cook time may vary. Yes, you must be patient - I wouldn't make this if you want it fast. It's a process and when followed according to this recipe, you can't go wrong. I made a full recipe and put the leftover in a glass jar. The next timer I want to make a Blue Apron recipe that needs this ingredient, I'll be prepared instead of having a panic attack.
Followed directions exactly & it turned out awesome! Splashed it over salmon - yummy!!
Easy to make per recipe and is great as an add for many dishes. As with several others, I went looking for recipes after using Blue Apron for over a year. This hit the mark perfectly.
Finding this in the store was such a pain, I decided to make my own. Came out perfectly. Thanks!
This glaze is fantastic! I substituted blackstrap molasses for the white sugar because I liked the consistency and wanted to make it healthier, and cut some of the brown sugar. I didn't wait for it to thicken as it dressed my chow mein stir fry. Perfect! Will make again.
Fabulous base to start with, but cook time is too long. I cooked it for 10 min and it thickened up nicely within 15 min. I say 'Base' because i used fresh grated ginger instead of powdered and added sesame oil. Went beautifully on my grilled broccolini, topped it off with sesame seeds and chili flakes. A hit at my thanksgiving table!
Really legit soy glaze. Used it on a meatloaf and it was fantastic.
Made this with 1/2 cup homemade date paste instead of the sugars. It needed additional liquid, used some beef broth. The sweetness was mellow, but there.
Followed the recipe as written except I cooked it on low ( gas stove top) for 25 min, watching and stirring so it didn't boil over. It definitely thickened as it cooled- so thick I had to place it in the microwave to soften. Very flavorful. Next time I would reduce the cooking time to about 10-15 min.
I didn't have fresh ginger, but the ginger paste works OK. Also, I happened to be out of white wine vinegar so I used just rice vinegar. Seems fine to me.
Excellent Recipe - easy to make and came out perfectly!
I used exact ingredients and cooked for 20 minutes. Key is to cook ahead of time to ensure it has time to thicken as it cools. This was a tasty and wonderful soy glaze. Next use-wings in my Ninja air fryer/oven. Thanks for this recipe, it will be a staple in my kitchen!
This is fantastic in so many dishes. I have used it in stir fries, on chicken/pork/salmon, and in rice bowls. I cut the sugar in half -- for me, that was the perfect balance of sweetness and saltiness.
This is a great recipe. Made it just like the directions. So so good!
This is the most delicious sauce ever!
