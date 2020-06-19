Soy Glaze

31 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Love it on grilled chicken or tuna. It gives an Asian flair.

By Jack

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, soy sauce, white sugar, water, white wine vinegar, rice vinegar, and ground ginger together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until reduced in volume by half, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Let glaze cool to thicken, at least 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

You may use cornstarch and water mixture to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 28.9g; sodium 758.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022