Diabetic-Friendly Apple Muffins

Rating: 3.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Just want to help diabetics.

By nina myers

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Prepare 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, stevia, cinnamon, sea salt, and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Beat skim milk, egg, and margarine together in a separate bowl; add to flour mixture and stir just until the dry mixture is moistened. Gently fold minced apple through the batter. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned on the tops, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 215.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Barb
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2016
I made this (at the B&B) when a guest said he was coming in and is a type 1 diabetic. I always make mini-muffins. I asked several questions and made a few changes - I used butter rather than margarine, increased the apple and used a combination of Fuji and Gravenstein (picked fresh from the tree), I added a touch of fresh ginger and used brown sugar instead of the Stevia. Because one batch actually makes 3-4 batches of 8-12 mini muffins, I found each quarter batch freezes well also. When I serve for non-diabetics (most of the time) I sprinkle it with a modified streusel before it goes in the oven - flour, cinnamon and brown sugar (no butter, so I can keep it in the pantry). Thank you! This is becoming a go-to! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Yo Soy Quien Soy
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2015
I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 2/3 of white flour, and two tablespoons of Stevia instead of one. I wanted something with low carbs and diabetic friendly. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jan Young Knowles
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2018
Used a mix of whole wheat flour and oats instead of white flour. Increased sweetness to 3 tbsp. Splenda. Cut butter to 3 tbsp. and added 1/4 cup of applesauce. Last used buttermilk instead of skim milk. They were very good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Helen Zinke Brennan
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2017
I wa looking for Diabetic friendly recipe for JDRF bake sale. Yeah I know. Bake sale for diabetic research fund rising. But it worked! I had people asking where I got the recipe and they all sold out! I used Granny Smith apples and Stevia Honey as my sweetener. They were delicious! A definite repeat recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/04/2015
I prefer a sweeter muffin personally. No fault of the recipe just my opinion. I did make this exactly as directed. Read More
hedymenard
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2016
terrific everyone loved them went fast Read More
Annie
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2017
I made these for a guest at our B&B who has diabetes and she was very pleased with them. I did use banana extract instead of the vanilla and used stevia baking sugar for the sweetner. They were a little dry. Read More
Cindy Benton
Rating: 2 stars
07/19/2018
The recipe was very bland. Next time I will add more sweetener and cinnamon. Read More
Betty
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2015
I used regular salt; did not have nutmeg; used eggbeaters; used "I Cant Believe It's Not Butter" for the "reduced-calorie margarine". They turned out OK but seemed to be lacking something - can't put my finger on it. Read More
