Diabetic-Friendly Apple Muffins

Rating: 4 stars I made this (at the B&B) when a guest said he was coming in and is a type 1 diabetic. I always make mini-muffins. I asked several questions and made a few changes - I used butter rather than margarine, increased the apple and used a combination of Fuji and Gravenstein (picked fresh from the tree), I added a touch of fresh ginger and used brown sugar instead of the Stevia. Because one batch actually makes 3-4 batches of 8-12 mini muffins, I found each quarter batch freezes well also. When I serve for non-diabetics (most of the time) I sprinkle it with a modified streusel before it goes in the oven - flour, cinnamon and brown sugar (no butter, so I can keep it in the pantry). Thank you! This is becoming a go-to! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 2/3 of white flour, and two tablespoons of Stevia instead of one. I wanted something with low carbs and diabetic friendly. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Used a mix of whole wheat flour and oats instead of white flour. Increased sweetness to 3 tbsp. Splenda. Cut butter to 3 tbsp. and added 1/4 cup of applesauce. Last used buttermilk instead of skim milk. They were very good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I wa looking for Diabetic friendly recipe for JDRF bake sale. Yeah I know. Bake sale for diabetic research fund rising. But it worked! I had people asking where I got the recipe and they all sold out! I used Granny Smith apples and Stevia Honey as my sweetener. They were delicious! A definite repeat recipe Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I prefer a sweeter muffin personally. No fault of the recipe just my opinion. I did make this exactly as directed.

Rating: 5 stars terrific everyone loved them went fast

Rating: 4 stars I made these for a guest at our B&B who has diabetes and she was very pleased with them. I did use banana extract instead of the vanilla and used stevia baking sugar for the sweetner. They were a little dry.

Rating: 2 stars The recipe was very bland. Next time I will add more sweetener and cinnamon.