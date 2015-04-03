Peach Cobbler Cake

Rating: 2 stars

I can see where you were going with this recipe, but it did not take me there. I made this twice and the second time this is what I did... I placed all of the cake mix in a mixing bowl. Then I drained all of the peaches and placed the juice (syrup from the can) in the mixing bowl with the cake mix (use just enough to get a cake batter consistency and save the rest), pour batter into a 9x13 baking pan and sit it aside. Now place the peaches in a cooking pan with the butter, 1/2 cup of sugar, and 1 tbsp of vanilla, 1/4 cup of water and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Pour the peaches onto the cake batter (do not mix in) and bake for 32 to 35 minutes on 350 degrees and when its done you will be so happy!!!! Enjoy... Forgot to take a picture but I will next time.