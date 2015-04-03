Peach Cobbler Cake
Delicious and easy cobbler that can be made with many types of fruit. Only uses a few ingredients, but great for company! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Ingredients
Directions
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of peaches in light syrup. The actual amount consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 392.9mg. Full Nutrition