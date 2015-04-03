Peach Cobbler Cake

Rating: 2.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Delicious and easy cobbler that can be made with many types of fruit. Only uses a few ingredients, but great for company! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

By NATTYNAT716

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread 1/2 of the yellow cake mix into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Cut peaches from the larger can into large chunks and layer on top of the cake mix. Sprinkle butter over peach layer. Cover butter layer with remaining cake mix. Pour the reserved juice from both cans over cake mix mixture. Set the peaches from smaller can aside for another use.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cobbler is lightly browned, 35 to 40 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of peaches in light syrup. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 392.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful critical review

paystrymaystry
Rating: 2 stars
05/27/2015
I can see where you were going with this recipe, but it did not take me there. I made this twice and the second time this is what I did... I placed all of the cake mix in a mixing bowl. Then I drained all of the peaches and placed the juice (syrup from the can) in the mixing bowl with the cake mix (use just enough to get a cake batter consistency and save the rest), pour batter into a 9x13 baking pan and sit it aside. Now place the peaches in a cooking pan with the butter, 1/2 cup of sugar, and 1 tbsp of vanilla, 1/4 cup of water and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Pour the peaches onto the cake batter (do not mix in) and bake for 32 to 35 minutes on 350 degrees and when its done you will be so happy!!!! Enjoy... Forgot to take a picture but I will next time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tonya B.
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2016
I made some changes....I put the peaches and juice on the bottom. Mixed a yellow cake mix with vanilla pudding mix sprinkled on top of peaches added butter cut up pieces and 10 minutes before done added cinnamon and sugar mixture on top finished cooking for 10 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cindy Dobson
Rating: 1 stars
07/07/2015
sorry. very bland Read More
Helpful
(2)
Pat
Rating: 2 stars
05/26/2016
no flavor at all Read More
Carrie C.
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2015
This smelled delicious baking but I did not care for the taste. The box mix was overpowering and did not mix well with the juice. In my opinion it would have been better to mix the ingredients together. Read More
