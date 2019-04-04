King Crab and Shrimp Boil

My own adaptation of frogmore stew. An easy southern comfort dish...just throw it all in the pot! Serve in large bowls as a stew. Peel shrimp and crab as you eat.

Recipe by kenzie02m

Credit: Christy Jindra
prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 6 quarts water to a boil in a large stewing pot; add seafood seasoning. Cook potatoes in the seasoned water for 15 minutes.

  • Bring a separate pot of water to a boil; add seafood seasoning to taste. Cook crab legs until meat is tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix carrots, celery, and onions into potatoes; cook until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add sausage and corn and continue boiling for 5 minutes more. Add shrimp and transfer crab legs to same pot; cook until shrimp are cooked through and pink, 2 to 3 minutes.

Per Serving:
983 calories; protein 90.6g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 47.3g; cholesterol 578.3mg; sodium 3649.5mg. Full Nutrition
