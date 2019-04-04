King Crab and Shrimp Boil
My own adaptation of frogmore stew. An easy southern comfort dish...just throw it all in the pot! Serve in large bowls as a stew. Peel shrimp and crab as you eat.
Perfect!Read More
Perfect!
We are so happy with this recipe! It is flavorful, easy, and we can feed tons of people with it. We did add cauliflower, and the cauliflower was just as good, if not better, than the potatoes.
It was great!!!
made this and the family loved it.
I added more spices like fresh garlic and chili powder. It gave this already amazing recipe some great heat and I LOVED IT. I also used kielbasa which has a lovely sweet flavor. All around great recipe!
The whole family loved it! Will make again!!
I used Florida Seafood Seasonings Garlic Butter Crab and Shrimp Boil (Available on Amazon). I triple the water to make sure it was not too spicy for my wife. It did not need to be watered down that much. Everything was incredible.
Delicious!
