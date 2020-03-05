Brandy Baked Peaches

Excellent dessert! The only think I left out was the almonds because I didn't have them but I made the sauce as directed and it was really good. I wasn't sure if this "fancier" version of baked peaches would be worth the trouble but I tried two of the peach halves with just butter brown sugar and cinnamon as most baked peach recipes out there call for and I have to say that in this case the simple version which I can only describe as "very sweet" didn't quite compare. I think maybe the brandy and the pinch of salt lent this sauce a touch of sophistication and slight savoury-ness that made it stand out.
Delicious!!! The brandy gives a nice kick to the sauce and is not overpowering. The sauce is sweet and gooey and the almonds add some nice flavor and texture. When mixed with vanilla ice cream the flavors are out of this world.
Silly me... I don't like alcohol so left of brandy. Ran out of honey so used real maple syrup. Used microwave instead of pan to create sauce. Excellent!
For my taste the sauce recipe needs some work to put on peaches. It s great on ice cream. Something about using honey in this makes for a gloopy sauce kind of strange. Instead of almonds pecans would work better for the flavor profile. Overall a good starting point. Try it then experiment with other ingredients.
This is the second time I've made this recipe. I was a hit both times! This time I added a scoop of homemade dulce de leche ice cream on the side - found the recipe on CrumbyKitchen Scrumptious!
I cut ten very ripe peaches in quarters and all other ingredients were as shown except I used bourbon instead of brandy. It was very runny and plenty sweet but was great! My husband ate it with ice cream and I chose to put it on Belgian waffles!!! Highly recommend the topping idea!
Exactly like it said just OK. It wasn't bad. Only used 2 peaches definitely need at least 3 peaches probably better with four. Lots of leftover sauce with 2.
Simple & lovely. Put them with a creme caramel. Delicious.
WOW!! This was excellent! I made two minor changes. I substituted pecans for the almonds. I added vanilla ice cream and topped with chopped bacon.