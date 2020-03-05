Brandy Baked Peaches

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Peaches are cut into halves, topped with a brandy-cinnamon sauce, and baked for 30 minutes. Place peaches on individual serving dishes, top with ice cream, and drizzle with sauce for a light summer dessert.

By Wilemon

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 peach halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Arrange peaches cut-side up in the prepared baking dish.

  • Put butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat, add almonds, and heat together until butter melts, about 2 minutes. Stir honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon into the melted butter; bring to a simmer and add brandy and salt. Stir to dissolve the salt, remove saucepan from heat, and add vanilla extract; pour the mixture over the peaches.

  • Bake peaches in preheated oven until the peaches are cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

After peaches are baked, you can keep them warm in the oven after turning the heat off until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 85.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Chez Arctica
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2016
Excellent dessert! The only think I left out was the almonds because I didn't have them but I made the sauce as directed and it was really good. I wasn't sure if this "fancier" version of baked peaches would be worth the trouble but I tried two of the peach halves with just butter brown sugar and cinnamon as most baked peach recipes out there call for and I have to say that in this case the simple version which I can only describe as "very sweet" didn't quite compare. I think maybe the brandy and the pinch of salt lent this sauce a touch of sophistication and slight savoury-ness that made it stand out. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

idahomort
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2019
Exactly like it said just OK. It wasn't bad. Only used 2 peaches definitely need at least 3 peaches probably better with four. Lots of leftover sauce with 2. Read More
Jenny Aleman de Bolaños
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2015
Delicious!!! The brandy gives a nice kick to the sauce and is not overpowering. The sauce is sweet and gooey and the almonds add some nice flavor and texture. When mixed with vanilla ice cream the flavors are out of this world. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JANAT
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2015
Silly me... I don't like alcohol so left of brandy. Ran out of honey so used real maple syrup. Used microwave instead of pan to create sauce. Excellent! Read More
FurryWooki
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2018
For my taste the sauce recipe needs some work to put on peaches. It s great on ice cream. Something about using honey in this makes for a gloopy sauce kind of strange. Instead of almonds pecans would work better for the flavor profile. Overall a good starting point. Try it then experiment with other ingredients. Read More
NJ Campbell
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
This is the second time I've made this recipe. I was a hit both times! This time I added a scoop of homemade dulce de leche ice cream on the side - found the recipe on CrumbyKitchen Scrumptious! Read More
Lynette Rusk
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
I cut ten very ripe peaches in quarters and all other ingredients were as shown except I used bourbon instead of brandy. It was very runny and plenty sweet but was great! My husband ate it with ice cream and I chose to put it on Belgian waffles!!! Highly recommend the topping idea! Read More
Lulu Lunn
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2020
Simple & lovely. Put them with a creme caramel. Delicious. Read More
Kate
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2020
WOW!! This was excellent! I made two minor changes. I substituted pecans for the almonds. I added vanilla ice cream and topped with chopped bacon. Read More
