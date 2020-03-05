Stuffed Baked Peaches

Quick and light peaches with a twist, served warm or at room temp.

By Kim Nichols

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 peach halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Toast almonds in hot skillet until fragrant and lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

  • Put almonds and brown sugar into a food processor bowl and process until almonds are chopped; add butter and pulse the mixture until completely blended.

  • Arrange peaches with the cut sides facing up into the baking dish. Spoon 1 tablespoon almond mixture into the center of each peach. Pour liqueur and water into the baking dish; cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the peaches are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note

Try this with walnuts in place of almonds, if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 90.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2015
This was good and tasted better than it looked. Maybe some alterations would help. Definitely did not need to be in the oven for 30-40 minutes. 25 would be good. Read More
