One-Pot Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Seasoned chunks of chicken with spaghetti and lots of hearty sauce makes a quick and delicious dinner--ready to serve in less than half an hour.

By RAGÚ®

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat chicken cubes in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium/high heat. Cook chicken in skillet, turning occasionally, until cooked through (no longer pink inside) about 5 minutes.

  • Pour water and Ragu® sauce into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add pasta and simmer until pasta is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent pasta from sticking to bottom. Add the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and stir in chicken. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 55.8g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 121.3mg; sodium 1433mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sharaun Foley
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2016
As written it is a two pot meal. The recipe should read "remove chicken to a plate add water and sauce to skillet." However I added a bit of garlic salt to the chicken before coating it in the cheese/herb mix and just quickly browned the outside. Then I kept the chicken in the pan to finish cooking with the sauce and pasta. Nice and easy and fewer dishes. Tip: 2.5 cups of water equals a jarful. I'd probably make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sharaun Foley
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2016
As written it is a two pot meal. The recipe should read "remove chicken to a plate add water and sauce to skillet." However I added a bit of garlic salt to the chicken before coating it in the cheese/herb mix and just quickly browned the outside. Then I kept the chicken in the pan to finish cooking with the sauce and pasta. Nice and easy and fewer dishes. Tip: 2.5 cups of water equals a jarful. I'd probably make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kristi Holloway
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2020
I added 2 tsp cayenne pepper to add a kick but was very good also i didnt cook spaghetti with the sauce my man dont like much sauce. Read More
Rose Ladd
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2016
Nice and easy summertime recipe with no oven baking! My favorite part was cooking the spaghetti with water and sauce combined this idea adds better flavor to the dish. Read More
Advertisement
Cynthia Joy Maurice
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2016
This is so delicious and easy to make! I followed the recipe completely except just used a jar of sauce I already had on hand. Very quick and I am so impressed with the taste. Read More
Judy Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2018
Very tasty. I did add only some garlic salt to the Parmesan cheese/Italian seasonings as my husband likes more salt in things. Read More
Raechel
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2019
I thought it was great! I added some plain bread crumbs (1/4 c) to help coat the chicken. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022