One-Pot Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 649.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 55.8g 112 %
carbohydrates: 60.4g 20 %
dietary fiber: 5.8g 23 %
sugars: 9g
fat: 19g 29 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 30 %
cholesterol: 121.3mg 40 %
vitamin a iu: 1071.7IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 31.7mg 244 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 52 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 142.4mcg 36 %
calcium: 274mg 27 %
iron: 5.2mg 29 %
magnesium: 77.1mg 28 %
potassium: 484.8mg 14 %
sodium: 1433mg 57 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 68 %
calories from fat: 171
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
