Lemon Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 840.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 48g 96 %
carbohydrates: 95.7g 31 %
dietary fiber: 7.7g 31 %
sugars: 5.1g
fat: 27.3g 42 %
saturated fat: 8.4g 42 %
cholesterol: 130.1mg 43 %
vitamin a iu: 2372.7IU 48 %
niacin equivalents: 26.2mg 201 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 73.9mg 123 %
folate: 350.5mcg 88 %
calcium: 117.7mg 12 %
iron: 5.5mg 31 %
magnesium: 105.2mg 38 %
potassium: 695.7mg 20 %
sodium: 764.5mg 31 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 246
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved