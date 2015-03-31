Lemon Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Rating: 4.5 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rotini, chunks of chicken and broccoli florets are tossed in a creamy, lemony Alfredo sauce for a brightly flavored and quick weeknight meal.

By RAGÚ®

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook broccoli florets and rotini according to package directions. Set aside.

  • Spray both sides of chicken with olive oil and evenly sprinkle with lemon pepper chicken.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Cook chicken in skillet until cooked through, about 4 minutes per side (instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees F). Remove chicken from skillet; cut into cubes and keep warm.

  • Wipe out skillet and return it to stove. Stir together Ragu® Classic Alfredo sauce, lemon zest, and lemon juice in skillet. Heat over medium-low heat until warmed through, stirring occasionally. Add pasta, broccoli, and chicken to skillet, and stir to combine. Cook until heated through.

  • Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
840 calories; protein 48g; carbohydrates 95.7g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 130.1mg; sodium 764.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

ValerieWatkins
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2015
I've made this many times and it has always been delicious! I change up the type of pasta depending on who will be eating the meal. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Katzmagick in the Kitchen
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2015
The recipe itself has a few flaws. It says 1 1/2 lemon zest...tbsp or tsp? Way to much pasta. I only added just 1/2 the box and it was quite ample. I used lemon rosemary spice blend to cook chicken in. I just used olive oil to cook it, spraying both sides w/ olive oil seems unnecessary. step 2 is confusing as there is no listing for "lemon pepper" in the ingredients. While the end flavor is fine, this recipe is just confusing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
jkuhn
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2015
Lemon made all the difference. I use lemon pepper and my husband said it was the best I've ever made! Read More
COBRAII1976
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2020
Very quick to make. I'd say season to your taste I did. Will definitely make again. Read More
Jaclyn Hubbard
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
Perfect! Read More
mouseedragn
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2017
This was pretty good. Very lemony I think I will cut down on the lemon juice the next time I make it. Also way too many noodles I only put half of them in in. But in general pretty tasty. Read More
Chris
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2021
This was good but just a little to lemony for my family. I followed the recipe except I cut the chicken into bit size pieces and I used fresh broccoli instead of froze. I par-steamed the broccoli first, then followed the rest of the instructions.The flavors were good except it was too lemony. Next time I’ll cut down the lemon juice and zest. Read More
Skeergirl
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2019
Glad I looked at the reviews - made the recommended changes (less pasta and no oil spray). I actually forgot the lemon (!) and I used the AR 'Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce' recipe (which was both!) and enjoyed! If you are a little creative this is a very good base recipe. Read More
Lena R
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2019
This is by far my favorite chicken alfredo recipe! Flavorful easy and always a hit. Definitely going to make this often! Read More
