Family Favorite Chili Mac
This one-skillet chili mac is on the table in less than half an hour, and it's loaded with family favorite flavors.
Easy and delicious. I added more cheese though because, ...cheese.Read More
Obviously food is subjective but this did not work out flavor-wise for our family. We made one batch using the exact directions and another batch using Rotel per one of the reviewers suggestions but neither worked out as a something we'd want to eat again.Read More
I didn't have the chili powder so took the advice of another reviewer and used taco seasoning. Also, we like things spicy and tomato-y, so I used 2 cans of Rotel tomatoes (original w/ green chilis), which was a few more ounces than called for in the recipe. I was afraid a "no-bake" recipe wouldn't be that great. However, it turned out wonderfully. Hubby could not get enough and raved about how good it was. He also asked to add this to the regular rotation. I think the ingredients here (minus the noodles) would make a good base for a Mexican chili. I'm going to try subbing out the noodles with various beans and see if I can make it work. Try this recipe. You wont' regret it!
I used this recipe as a base and threw in a few extra things like pinto beans and Mexican oregano. Couldn't believe how good it was for being so easy! I was really hesitant to use pasta sauce as a base for something that is supposed to be chili, but it worked out great! Topped with lots of cheese and some avocado. Sour cream would probably be good too!
I subbed a pkg of taco seasoning mix for the spices and a can of tomato sauce for the diced tomatoes because we don't like chunks... Kids and hubby had seconds. I will make again.
everything and it was amazing I brown the beef adding some chopped onions cooking on high in the slow cooker for an hour added to cheese and noodles and let it simmer for an hour Deelishis
This is a great base recipe that you can alter to fit your needs. We made this for dinner tonight but altered it with what we had in the fridge and cupboard. It was super easy and really good. Instead of ground beef we used hot ground pork sausage with sautéed onion, garlic, and peppers. We stirred in stew tomatoes, tomato soup, and chili seasoning.. Cooked elbow noodles separately and later added them to the sauce. Topped it with shredded cheese. This is a great basic recipe for a fast home cooked meal that can be altered however you like .
I used plain canned tomatoes because we don't like too much heat. I did add a dash of pepper though. It was a nice change of pace for dinner and I already had all the ingredients except the chili powder. Oh, I used ground turkey instead of beef without any issues.
Made this according to the recipe....except we had 2 lbs of hamburger instead of one. A little too much chili powder for us.....but I will make it again, just decreasing the amount of chili powder.
I left out the corn so I used more noodles. Instead of the rotel I used tomato sauce so it would be more mild for the kids and not have those hunks of tomatoes that they get picky about. We all loved it!
I was suspicious when I saw the pasta sauce but this turned out rather good. Really nice and quick for a weekday.
I didn't have the Chili power,so I used 1 tablespoon of Tabasco sauce. It gave it a little more "tang". Not bad at all!
This was excellent... Didn't change a thing but if I were to, I would use crushed tomatoes, the tomatoes are a little chunky. I will make this all the time. Thanks for a great dish!
I’ve made this twice and it was a hit with my picky kids both times. Even my husband liked it. Followed directions exactly, except I replaced Ravi with the spaghetti sauce with what we normally use. This is definitely in our new rotation.
Was easy to make very good added mushrooms for my wife. Delicious
Easy and tasty. only change is I would say is use whatever spaghetti sauce you prefer. I found the ragu they have in recipe to be flavorless. I will make it again, but with the sauce I normally use for my spaghetti.
Good simple recipe! Used reg canned diced tomatoes and grated some fresh jalapeño into it, worked fine. This was a great easy weeknight meal, with tons of leftovers!
I really liked and the family approved as well! I used taco seasoning as some other reviewers suggested and that worked great.
Quick, easy, and everybody loved it!
Quick easy and delicious.
I made this according to the recipe with one exception: no Ragu sauce. It was delicious. I made it again and decided to follow the recipe and added the Ragu: terrible. Will definitely make again but omit the spaghetti sauce.
Except for sautéing a little onion and garlic with the ground beef, I made this per the recipe. I could do without the corn. It tastes like you can imagine with the given ingredients. My husband liked it more than I did. It was OK, but I doubt I'll make it again.
Favorite dish in my house as the kids asked for seconds.
I really liked this. It was a little spicy for my kids so I might try it with regular diced tomatoes next time. Great for an easy weeknight meal, though!
Easy family favorite with just a hint of spice
I was missing a few of the ingredients but I was able to play around with what I had. This is a really good dish that adapts well to substitutions!
I had a alter the recipe quite a bit. I didn't have spaghetti sauce so I used tomato paste and water. I didn't have macaroni so I used farfalle. I didn't have green onion so I fried with the hamburger chopped onions and some green peppers. All in all it came out great!
This makes a lot! I'd say six hefty servings. It's very tasty and sort of on the spicy side which may not be appropriate for some. Next time, I might try using regular tomatoes as some have suggested rather than the Ro-tel and I'll bump up the spices a bit. Excellent recipe and no need to change a thing, other than the "heat" level. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent family favorite. Added to my favorites!!
This was fantastic! My picky eaters really liked it and asked for seconds. I made it exactly how instructed, no changes needed!