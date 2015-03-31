Family Favorite Chili Mac

This one-skillet chili mac is on the table in less than half an hour, and it's loaded with family favorite flavors.

By RAGÚ®

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook and drain the elbow noodles according to the package directions; set aside.

  • Brown the beef in a large skillet over medium heat. Drain excess grease. Stir in the Ragu® Sauce, chili powder, cumin, tomatoes and corn. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, cover,reduce to low and let simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in the cooked noodles and 1 cup of the cheese until melted and heated through. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese evenly over top, heat on low until melted. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 79.2mg; sodium 1414.4mg. Full Nutrition
