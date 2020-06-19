Seitan Pepperoni

this is a lifesaver. tastes better than the meat version as it's not greasy. I use it not only on pizza, but it makes a great sandwich. I am against baking with aluminum foil so I wanted to mention that it works great with parchment baking paper. double the recipe or if you're like me quadruple it. and yes it freezes great. I measure out just as stated and this is soo good, it's huge for those vegetarians who are missing the denseness of meat. The spice is right on but if you like extra spicy pepperoni add more cayenne.
There is no flour in this recipe other than vital wheat gluten??? I'm finding it hard to get it smooth even with lots of kneading, and it crumbles apart. I tried adding a bit more liquid and although it helped the kneading, it still does not get smooth. Please advise....
Really good! I used about a teaspoon of fennel and no anise-cause i know I don't like that. For my taste, I would also leave out the fennel. I say that about everything I use it in. I did use some sesame chili oil for half the oil. I also turned off the oven after an hour and left it in there until cooled, and used the broiler pan filled with water. I've done that with all seitans Really tasty, all the pepperoni taste without the ickiness of meat. In response to Patricia--not having flour, and falling apart- vital wheat gluten is basically flour with the starch washed out so it's low carb and all gluten. As you knead it it does get stringy and stretchy and tears. You don't have to worry about how it looks when you press it into a log in the foil, it will swell with cooking and conform to the foil. You get used to how it is after doing it!
It was great!! Based on reviews from my seitan group i doubled the seasonings except for the cayenne which I only increased by 50% and I did not change the amount of anise. I also added 2tsp of agar to make it more firm (but suddenly not necessary). I ground the fennel and anise in a coffee grinder before adding to avoid whole seeds in my dough. It is AMAZING and better than any vegan pepperoni I have bought in stores.
I've made this a couple times. It was bland the first time but doubling the spices made it delicious. I steam the seiten in foil wrap to cook, with great results. This recipe will definitely be my #1 for seitan in the future.
This recipe is great. Growing up Italian, pepperoni was my candy bar. A snack was pepperoni and provolone. The first bite is a little "wheaty" then the seeds kick in and it's real pepperoni. I reccomend once you get the spices right where you want them quadruple the recipe. I made a double batch in each of 2 bowls (4 total) then baked them all at once. I wrapped them all in plastic wrap and froze 3.
This pepperoni was excellent. I did double the spices. Next time I will be sure to double the recipe because in my house this goes fast. After it's cooked we like it sliced thin, lightly fried on the stove and dipped in honey mustard for a snack.
I love this! I'm not vegan or vegetarian, I was just curious and liked the idea of pepperoni without the greasy fatty feel and taste of real pepperoni. I made this as per the recipe with only one change - I omitted the anise as I hate the taste of it (personal preference). When I went to buy liquid smoke there were two to choose from - I made this with hickory, I'll try the Mesquite sometime too. This was so easy to make and has a fabulous taste! I'm having a hard time not eating it all at once. Definitely something I'll make again (went and bought more of the flour and yeast today, in fact...) I'm curious about if it freezes well, and if it's better to freeze it before or after cooking it.
I had 2c of gluten, so upped ingredients accordingly and played fast and loose with spice amts. Turned out dandy for an omnivore to share with a vegetarian on a pizza soon! Split dough into 2 logs, wrapped w/silicon sheet & foil to bake.
I just made this and I’m very pleased with the results. I followed the recipe exactly as written with the exception of using soy sauce in place of the amino acids and I left out the anise. I can’t wait to serve it to some of my vegetarian guests on Xmas eve.
I've been trying every recipe I can find for vegan pepperoni, and this is my favorite so far. I actually like my pepperoni to be a little oily, I think it's more authentic that way, so I substituted sundried tomatoes in olive oil for the tomato paste, plus I used a heaping tablespoon of coconut oil in place of 1/4 cup of the water. I also doubled the spices and used fresh garlic cloves in place of the garlic powder. It turned out great and I'll definitely be making this again.
Love this recipe! I didn’t measure accurately, but I used about 1.5 times amount of spices (nooch included) as the recipe states but used about half the fennel seeds as I don’t like the taste. Accidentally burned mine the second time I made this recipe, I think turning the package about half way through the cook time could have prevented that potentially. But guess what! Still delicious while mildly burnt!
NEVER KNEAD ANY UNCOOKED SEITAN DOUGH MORE THAN NECESSARY...I literally made an account to warn anyone who's never made any kind of seitan before and thinks of kneading it as this recipe recommends. The more you knead it, the more the gluten bonds strengthen and the more rubbery the final product will be. It will never become smooth by kneading alone. Just knead it enough to come together before shaping it. If you've wrapped it tight enough, it'll smooth itself out in the oven. Aside from that, excellent recipe. I substituted canned tomatoes for tomato paste and added my own blend of spices and the result was still delicious.
Has a good taste. some reviews said to double the spices, but I disagree. I typically don't prefer anise or fennel but I did include them in this recipe and I think that it made the pepperoni better. I had no problem getting this recipe to be smooth or any of the other qualms that I read from other reviews.
YES! This is what I have been looking for. Store-bought veggie pepperoni is basically seasoned bologna and not “meaty” at all. I also made a tofu pepperoni which was a huge mess and epic fail. This was my first time using vital wheat gluten and I will have to make it a part of my regular grocery list! After reading reviews for this recipe, I decided to double the spices except salt and cayenne. I wouldn’t want to make it any other way, the spice level is perfect as doubled. Mine is probably 2 inches in diameter so I baked for an extra 20 mins and it came out just right. Next time I think I’ll replace the paprika with smoked paprika! I’ll definitely make it again!
This did taste amazingly like pepperoni when the batter was raw. Unfortunately, less so after cooking (and I had decreased the cooking time 30 minutes.) Still, a tasty, inexpensive, high protein vegan snack. Although for me it is a vegetarian snack, as I do not like nutritional yeast and used Parmesan cheese instead. 1 t cayenne is too spicy for me, and I like spice, so next time I will reduce it. I didn't have anise, so decreased the fennel to 1 t and added 2 t Chinese Five Spice powder, which has both fennel and anise. This sub worked really well so I will repeat next time. One negative review mentioned having a hard time getting it come together so I mixed it in my large food processor, and this was not a problem.
This came out great. I followed the recipe exactly. It only missed five stars because I think the cooking time is too long. It only needs about 75-80 minutes, at least in my oven.
05/01/2022
I made this for my sister in law and a co-worker, neither of whom eat meat. They both loved it. After reading numerous reviews, I increased the spices a little but found I didn’t have cayenne when I started to make this so I ground up cracked red pepper flakes. I also ground the fennel and anise. I made a small pepperoni and a larger diameter one. Wrapped the small one in parchment and the larger in a cloth wrap, cooked both in my instant pot on high pressure for an hour. Next time I will likely double the recipe.
I’ve been Vegan for almost a year and have been eager to find a recipe that didn’t taste so BLAND! This is the first recipe I’ve found that I made and tasted AMAZING without changing ANYTHING! A++++++ easy and beyond delicious!! FINALLY!!!! (Also this was my first experience with seitan ??)
Delicious. I took the advice of another reviewer and doubled the amounts of the spices. Very flavorful, used chili powder instead of cayenne for a nice subtle spice. Made with peppers and onions on a roll. So good.
Kids love this! I've added just a smidge more fennel and mustard. And add ground scotch bonnet peppers full pepper corns. Gives it the spicy kick pepperoni deserves. I also made the original recipe into snack sticks! Wow!
