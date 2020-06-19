Seitan Pepperoni

Really good! I used about a teaspoon of fennel and no anise-cause i know I don't like that. For my taste, I would also leave out the fennel. I say that about everything I use it in. I did use some sesame chili oil for half the oil. I also turned off the oven after an hour and left it in there until cooled, and used the broiler pan filled with water. I've done that with all seitans Really tasty, all the pepperoni taste without the ickiness of meat. In response to Patricia--not having flour, and falling apart- vital wheat gluten is basically flour with the starch washed out so it's low carb and all gluten. As you knead it it does get stringy and stretchy and tears. You don't have to worry about how it looks when you press it into a log in the foil, it will swell with cooking and conform to the foil. You get used to how it is after doing it!