Seitan Pepperoni

This vegan pepperoni recipe makes spicy, dense pepperoni slices that are perfect on pizza or for snacking.

Recipe by mezzinane

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix vital wheat gluten flour, nutritional yeast, mustard powder, paprika, fennel seeds, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, anise seeds, and sugar together in a large mixing bowl.

  • Stir water, tomato paste, olive oil, liquid amino acid, and liquid smoke together in a separate bowl. Stir wet mixture into flour mixture until evenly mixed and a dough forms.

  • Turn dough onto a work surface and knead until smooth. Shape dough into a 1 1/2- to 2-inch diameter log. Wrap log tightly in aluminum foil, twisting both ends to secure. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes. Remove from the oven, unwrap, and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Slice cooled pepperoni and use as desired. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap.

Tips

Soy sauce can be used in place of the liquid aminos.

If using a food processor, pour wet ingredients into a well in the center of the dry ingredients, pulse on high speed 5 to 6 times, scrape down the sides, and repeat until well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 3.4g; sodium 348.8mg. Full Nutrition
