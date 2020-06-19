Delicious Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino®

A delicious treat just like the one from Starbucksu0026reg;, except a lot healthier. You can use any type of milk in this recipe. For a thicker, smoother Frappuccinou0026reg;, add xanthan gum. I hope you like it just as much as I do!
Oh. My. God! I used two teaspoons vanilla extract and a teaspoon and a half of maple syrup as a substitute for the vanilla syrup, and it just made it even better! I'm honestly completely in love with this. Never gonna have a "real" Starbucks' coffee when this is waiting for me! (Especially because they have 16 teaspoons of sugar, and this only uses maple syrup.) 100% thumbs up!
Too much ice , so I added a little more milk to it and then it came out smooth and it was good, and I also made homemade vanilla syrup and added more syrup to this drink and then it was great. This recipe calls for too much ice which at the beginning it tasted and had the consistency of a slurpee until I tweaked it.
So good and refreshing. I love the flavor of green tea matcha. I used Torani syrup as recommended and it gives the frappuccino a sweet but at the same time a delicate flavor, topped it with whipping cream and some dust of the matcha powder. I got two frappuccinos.
Good just needs some tweaks. It turned out more like a Green Tea Latte than a Frappuchino as someone said it wasnt as thick. Maybe needs less ice? More milk or maybe Xanthan gum or something? Also not as sweet as Starbucks so a tiny bit of sugar made it better. Maybe more syrup would work (but sugar is cheaper)
loved it, but instead of vanilla syrup I used 1 teaspoons vanilla extract and 3 tablespoons powdered sugar and I blended everything except the ice on low to mixed well (mainly the matcha as it can get chalky if not mixed in well with the liquids). also I've added some dark chocolate and or freeze dried black berries to add a little extra something before as well (done this at Starbucks as well/first).
