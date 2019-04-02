Super Easy Egg Casserole

If I could give this 10 stars I would. Made this and everyone Loved it, no leftovers! I put hash brown potatoes on the bottom of the 9 x 13 pan and then I doubled the recipe. In addition to the bacon, I chopped up an entire package of Canadian Bacon (For men the more meat the better), also added a package of mushrooms and topped off with extra cheese. Covered with foil and Baked on 350 for 45 minutes. Everyone came back for a second helping. :-) This is a very easy recipe and I will definitely make it again.
Using the pan size indicated, the dish is way too thin. If I were to make this again (I won't), I would use a smaller square pan and bake longer. Also, the bacon in this dish is gross. I'm not a fan of limp bacon pieces that have only been warmed 20-25 min. But, now I know. Definitely NOT going in the recipe binder.
I had some leftover philly cheesesteak filling that I added to this egg bake. That negated the green onion or red pepper. Because I am doing a Pantry Challenge, I happened to be out of "fresh" bacon so I used a partial bag of real bacon bits I had in my fridge. I also used up some leftover evaporated milk that I had in the fridge instead of regular milk. I made no other changes. After this came out of the oven, I served it with sour cream/homemade salsa on top and made it more filling with baked hashbrowns and buttered whole wheat toast. NO leftovers. I would make this again. Very tasty.
This was a nice brunch, and definitely something different for my family. I swapped out the green onion from some red onion(1/4 cup) and added a big handful of chopped mushrooms as well. Both which i sauteed quickly before adding to egg mixture. I also decided to fry the bacon up first(i used 9 slices)to render out the fat.Seems odd to me to add the bacon in just as is. I chose to bake mine in a 9inch pie plate, and it took a total of 33 minutes. Will be making this again! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this yesterday for breakfast with the in-laws, it was a hit. I cooked the bacon first to reduce some of the fat, beat the eggs before adding the rest of the ingredients, and added some fresh mushrooms. The guys had seconds. I increased the quantities of everything and I'm glad I did, I don't think it would have been enough. I have a little left over, but that's better than not having enough. This could easily be prepared the night before and baked in the morning. It would also be good for a quick and easy dinner.
Brunch, 11 guys with leftovers. I used 24 eggs, 1lb sharp cheddar, 1 red, 1 green pepper, 10 slices sandwich bread, 1 cup milk, 2 tsp garlic and 1-1/2 lb bacon. Baked in large stainless pan for 40 mins. Everybody liked it.
Winner! Winner! I have tried so many breakfast casseroles that I was beginning to believe that I would never find one that I really liked. The only things I did differently was to use a chopped bagel in place of the bread and add 1/4 tsp. of dry mustard. I baked in a pie plate and love it! Plus it was sooooo easy.
This was good! Here's what I did: toasted the bread first, used regular onion, canadian bacon (which was lovely-not greasy and good flavor) and green pepper. I baked it in a 8 x 12 pan for 25 minutes and let it rest for 5. I will make this again! Better than I anticipated :)
GOOD EASY HANDY. This was good. It takes no time to put together. Not exceptional maybe, but quite good. I used my 8/11 dish ,,I think 9/13 would be to big. I used 7 eggs, whole wheat bread, pre-cooked bacon and added a few red pepper flakes with salt and pepper. I will defenetly make again.
This is a good base recipe that you can throw pretty much any veggies (or cold meat) in your fridge. I didn't have a bread, so used 2/3 cup of breadcrumbs instead, worked fine. I agree with some reviewer that serving this with sour cream on top would be wonderful :) Also I used 8x11 casserole dish (didn't have enough portion for 9x13 perhaps because I didn't use a real bread?), and served with mini-salad and fruits together with 1/6 cut portion of egg casserole. Winner breakfast/brunch recipe!!
I made this with some alterations suggested from previous reviews and it was great! I put shredded frozen hash bowns on the bottom and used 10 medium sized eggs. I also added some extra milk and cheese. I cut up the bacon and fried it a bit and sautéed the onions and peppers. I didn't want flabby greasy bacon and I wanted to take some of the crunch out of the veggies. I cooked it for 45 minutes in a 9x13 pan (covered) and broiled it a few minutes so the middle was set. A bit of extra work, but it was worth it in the end.
I really liked this, and DH who swore he didnt like these casseroles- I made him try it anyways-and he loved it :) subbed bacon with cooked sausage , ~1/2 roll, added 2 more eggs, I liked it. needs a little something, mine a little heavy on the sausage flavor,but maybe more cheddar? I used shredded mex mix cheese. i used 1clove fresh garlic, and cooked some of green onion with sausage first . next time i think ill use yellow onion and cheddar shreds. I topped with fresh chopped tomatoes. sour cream would have been good too. maybe hash browns on bottom next as well. tysm for good quick recipe. its so adaptable! cooked 30 min 360 in 8" glass pie plate. cooked perfectly, brown edges, topped with little cheese last minute.
This Egg Casserole was pretty good when I followed the original recipe, but the next time I made it....these were my changes: I cooked the bacon until it was crispy, blotting off the grease. I then lightly sautéed the garlic, green onions, and a few sliced Baby Bella mushrooms, before adding everything into the egg mixture. Also, instead of using regular soft bread, I threw in a good handful of those large (seasoned) salad croutons, which added a bit crunch, and even more flavor to this casserole. Everyone loved it this way.
I thought it was good...not super. I made it as stated except added more chopped red pepper since the one I had was small and there wasn't enough to save and I hate throwing food out. My biggest concern or issue was the bacon still seemed raw. Maybe next time I'll try cooking the bacon first, then add to the egg mixture. I'll also adjust the pan size to make it in a 9x9 and probably increase the cooking time a bit since my family likes a thicker casserole.
Truly delicious flavor...however, it's rather flat in shape even though I baked it in a smaller pan. Also, I precooked the bacon and drained the fat before adding to the mixture. I would make it again due to its ease of preparation and flavor A+.....presentation gets a B!!
I thought this recipe would be simple, and in essence it is. But I decided to use a deeper round pan, rather than the 9X13 and it was a big mistake. It took over an hour to cook. We added leftover prime rib, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, and spinach to the mix and colby jack instead of cheddar. Things I would do differently next time: bigger pan, cooking potatoes first, and using more eggs for this many mixins.
This was delicious! I used Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Chicken sausage instead of bacon -- easier than frying bacon today. Used whole wheat bread, and skipped the red peppers because not everyone in my family likes them. Doubled the recipe so I would have leftovers so I cooked it for about 45 min. until the middle was cooked. Really easy and very good!!
Clarification: Cook bacon fully first, then break up into pieces and put in the casserole. Recommend using thick bacon and doubling up bacon for the recipe. Otherwise the bacon pieces are too small and there are too few to taste.
Followed the recipe exactly. One thing I would change is cook the bacon first before baking. Not sure if I missed that in the recipe, but the bacon was soggy. Otherwise, it was good and I would make it again.
pretty much doubled this recipe, used some smoked gouda with the cheddar, used (already fried) bacon and browned sausage and added fresh mushrooms that I cooked with the sausage. no peppers. baked about 40 min? in a 9x13 pan. This is truly a great recipe that can be used with whatever you have on hand. definitely recommend!
It was good in my opinion on it is you can change it however you want to make it fit your palate I personally I think that you should cook the bacon and add real potatoes to it and then it will taste amazing.
I will make this again. I followed some other peoples suggestions like toasting the bread first and cooking the bacon first. I also added Serrano peppers and some hot sauce to the eggs. It was delicious
Excellent quick recipe with easily found ingredients. It is flavorful; the cheese is not overpowering in flavor which pleases my cheese-hating husband. I normally exactly follow recipes the fist time I make them but i had no bell peppers, & it still tasted quite good.
I'd make this again with just a couple of small "changes." I'd use a smaller, maybe 8 X 8 pan, the 9 X 13 makes this much to thin for our tastes. Second I think I'd cook the bacon till crisp and crumble into the eggs. I and the family like our bacon crisp and the bacon was just not cooked enough for us. May even try bacon bits instead of the bacon. Other than these two changes we enjoyed this as a breakfast for the holidays.
Anytime the men in my house eat it and go back for seconds is a 5star in my books. I'd add a few more eggs and cheese. And I used leftover Italian sausage instead ( chopped) as I was using up leftovers.
I baked it in a pie plate as someone else suggested and it was the perfect size. I let it bake for 30 min. I used a bagel and cut it up into small pieces and it worked well. Next, time I will try it with bacon. I didn't have any on hand. I made it for dinner and my kids loved it.
I have made this twice now. It couldn't have been easier to make and I almost always have these ingredients on hand. It has had rave reviews both times I made it and didn't last long in our family of six.
Recipe for 4+ people, loaded with flavor & health! In addition to this original recipe, I made some changes. 10 eggs 1/2 c almond milk chopped diced bacon already cooked in a bagmuenster cheese (the kind that is meant for sandwiches). I used 4 slices and piled them on top of each other & diced them into tiny pieces. I didn't have shredded cheese. I also added: 3/4 c mushrooms, diced 1/2 c spinach, chopped1/2 small yellow onion3 turkey breast slices, (meant for sandwiches), diced into pieces a tad bit bigger. I used a 9 X 13 pan, used olive oil on the bottom & baked it for 40 minutes. I then added tomatoes on top with a sprinkle of paprika.
Lined the bottom of the dish with hash browns and baked them a bit before adding the other ingredients. Doubled recipe and used a full red pepper. Used real bacon bits instead of raw bacon. Turned out great with these modifications. Fed 3 adults and 2 kids with very little leftover.
This is delicious but I doubled the ingredients and made it in the 9 x 13. I baked it for 25 minutes and it was perfect. My family loved it and we will be making it again. The only other change I made was to use freeze dried peppers, onions and green onions. Because of this I added about 1/3 cup of water to make up for the liquid needed for the veggies.
As others suggested, I toasted the bread first, added more bacon (almost a full pound package) and used a regular onion, both of which I fried first. I increased the eggs to 7 and added a bit more milk to accommodate for the extra bacon. It might just have been the most unappealing mixture I've ever poured into a casserole dish!! And it still seemed too dry so I beat one more egg with a bit of milk and added it. (So a total of 8 eggs and about a quarter cup of milk total). I also sprinkled a bit more cheese on top. Surprisingly, and in spite of the way it looked before baking, this turned out wonderful! It was very delicious and baked up nicely (exactly as according to the time on the recipe). There were no leftovers! It's a very flavorful breakfast casserole not like some (and I've tried a ton of them). Will definitely make this again!
Like others, I think this is a good, base recipe. I should have gone with a smaller pan size (versus the suggested 9x13), and think the cheese can be easily doubled for a richer flavor and texture. The hint of garlic gave it that extra touch which was nice. May be faster if you have pre-cooked bacon, sausage or any other meat.
I doubled this recipe and made it for a large group. Turned out very well but I left it cook a bit more like 40 minutes because I wasn't happy with how runny the center was after just 25 minutes. The next time that I make it I am going to cut down on the bacon and the cheese a bit, and I think I will cook the bacon a little bit before mixing it in so it has a nicer texture. But the recipe is for a "super easy" egg casserole and it definitely is that. Everyone at the brunch liked it too. There were no leftovers.
I gave this 5 stars because it was so easy (we thought the taste was good - okay it isn't gourmet, but still delish). I followed the other cook who toasted the bread first and I also used Canadian bacon, after all I am Canadian, eh and trying to cook a bit healthier too! If I used real bacon I would probably cook it first as well? I cooked it in a pie pan so it was deeper, just took another 10 minutes or so. Thank you for sharing.
Substituted ham for bacon, vidalia for green onion and did half green pepper/half red pepper because that's what I had on hand. Also added a couple of dashes of tobasco sauce for some zip and omitted the garlic because the combination of garlic and eggs did not appeal. Wish I had sauted the peppers and onion first because they still had too much crunch. Overall I'd rate the dish a 4 with the changes I made.
I didn't have bacon so I use sausage instead I added mushrooms and some hash brown potatoes that I had made I sauteed mushrooms onion and pepper and butter and olive oil until they were tender before I mixed casserole together
Used a pie plate and cooked longer like other reviewers. Added extra bacon and substituted 1/2 a small Vidalia onion for the green onions. Did not use garlic due to an oversight. Easy and delicious! My book club thought it was tasty, too!
Late post but I needed a last minute dish for Mother's Day brunch I was hosting. This was so quick and easy to make and had great flavor it was a hit. This is perfect for either Sunday morning breakfast or brunch!
Simple. Great taste. I would use a pie plate or an 8x8 next time as it was very thin. I would like it a bit fluffier. I used pre cooked bacon and it turned out good. Definitely added to the rotation.
Family liked this. I used 7 eggs. Sauteed thinly sliced neuremburg sausages, chopped red/yellow/orange peppers and chopped shallots. I did add chopped garlic to the egg mixture. Used a little extra cheese. (Basically was using up leftovers). 7 X 9 glass dish was just right, made 6 servings. I think the pan size in the recipe would be way too big. To double, I would use two 7 X 9 pans or 8 X 8 pans otherwise bottom and sides would get too brown in my oven. Loved that I whipped this up in under 10 minutes, baked in 25 min and it was just as good, if not better than my egg casserole recipe that has to sit overnight.
I decreased the recipe for just my husband and I and it still made a lot. I added some cajun spice because we like spicy food. I cooked the bacon first after reading some reviews and the bacon turned out really good. I baked in a smaller oval dish and had to add 10 minutes to the cook time to make sure it was done. All in all - very tasty.
4 stars with the changes I made to it and will be 5 stars next time. 1st I'm wondering if the recipe called for raw or cooked bacon? I used precooked. Instead of bread I used leftover homestyle potatoes, cream instead of milk, basically adjusted everything to how I thought it should be in my own way. I do that with every recipe. I too used a smaller baking dish but was prepared for the longer baking time after reading the reviews. I also used sharp cheddar, green bell pepper and sweet red onion which were all sauteed until translucent.
This is fast and delicious! I didn't have green onions, so I microwaved white onions with the red pepper and a little grass-fed butter. I also didn't have bacon, so I used prociutto, so I cut the salt a little. I also used whole grain bread...yum! It is really good. I have tried a lot of egg casserole dishes, and this is one of my favorites!
I made it for a brunch for a women’s potluck meeting and they loved it and none was left. I followed the suggestions of another review and doubled the recipe and added hash browns and Canadian bacon. I also used Hawaiian rolls instead of white bread. I made it the night before and baked it in the morning covered with aluminum foil for 45minutes.
Easy recipe but does take some time chopping, grating etc. Made huge batch for 13 adults and one child. 30 eggs, 1 cup milk, 2 cups diced ham, 1 cup old cheddar, 8 chopped green onions, one full clove minced garlic, 1.5 sweet bell peppers, 4 italian herb panini buns diced. Made two large pans in about 40 mins at 350. Brunchers raved. Well worth the effort. Sorry, 1 pound cheddar, also only a little more than one pan was eaten but we also had hashbrowns, bacon and french toast as sides.
This was very easy and very good. The only changes I made, was to cook the bacon a little first, added 1 small jalapeño and added parmigiano reggiano to the top. This is a good basic recipe that any one can modify to their liking. Also used gluten free bread.
I definitely would make it again but in a smaller size dish e.g. 9x9 & bake longer. I usually follow recipes as written and make notes re changes if the recipe is worthy of trying again. This time, however, I felt there would be too much fat from the uncooked bacon so I reduced the amount to 4 slices and cut most of the fat off before adding to the mixture.
I do not like the reviews that note so many changes to the original, so only noting this to show the versatility to the basic. I was in a rush for a weekend breakfast, so only used what I had in the refrig. Leftover sausage balls in place of the bland bread, baby ham chunks in place of bacon. My husband and I dislike bell peppers and onions, so used squash and fresh spinach. Added ground red pepper for the spice along with garlic, salt and black pepper. YUM and fast. Leftover great as well.
I made this recipe for a Sunday brunch. Very easy to prepare and for the most part tasty. I do not like soft limp bacon. Next time I make this I will pre cook bacon. This will reduce the amount of grease as well.
made basically as written. Used whole wheat bread, grated sharp cheddar, and turkey bacon, plus added a dash of smoky paprika. Baked in a pie plate which was the perfect size. The whole thing was gobbled up. Very good.
This is probably the basis for a good recipe, but made as stated here, it is too flat and not enough to properly fill a 9x13 pan. I'd suggest using a smaller pan or doubling the recipe. Maybe a couple more eggs and a little less bread.
Given I tweaked this recipe a bit to match our personal tastes and what we had in the kitchen already.. it was fantastic. I'm not personally a fan of onions or peppers in the morning so I omitted those. I also used brioche bread that I baked last week instead of white bread. Lastly I used some diced sausage that I precooked/browned and doubled the recipe. Yes I changed quite a few things but they just goes to show you can really tweak this to your family's taste! Definitely will try this again.
