Super Easy Egg Casserole

Tasty egg casserole that husband approves! I frequently make this dish because it's so easy to make. This recipe can be easily doubled or tripled, but you may have to cook it longer.

By 5MOM

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Stir together cheese, eggs, bacon, bread, red bell pepper, green onion, milk, garlic, salt, and black pepper in a bowl until well-combined; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set, 20 to 25 minutes.

Tips

You can use almond milk instead of regular milk, and any cheese instead of Cheddar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 324.7mg; sodium 728.3mg. Full Nutrition
