Super Easy Egg Casserole

As others suggested, I toasted the bread first, added more bacon (almost a full pound package) and used a regular onion, both of which I fried first. I increased the eggs to 7 and added a bit more milk to accommodate for the extra bacon. It might just have been the most unappealing mixture I've ever poured into a casserole dish!! And it still seemed too dry so I beat one more egg with a bit of milk and added it. (So a total of 8 eggs and about a quarter cup of milk total). I also sprinkled a bit more cheese on top. Surprisingly, and in spite of the way it looked before baking, this turned out wonderful! It was very delicious and baked up nicely (exactly as according to the time on the recipe). There were no leftovers! It's a very flavorful breakfast casserole not like some (and I've tried a ton of them). Will definitely make this again!