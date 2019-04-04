Easy Homemade Pasta Dough

This pasta dough recipe is consistently great and easy. It makes really great homemade linguine or ravioli for a manual pasta machine. If it's too sticky, just roll a bit in flour. This recipe makes enough pasta for 24 small raviolis or 4 servings of linguine. Whatever pasta you make, it should take no more than 4 to 6 minutes to boil.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 4
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt in a bowl until combined. Add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, to flour mixture until a smooth, thick dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a work surface and knead for 10 minutes. Let dough rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Divide dough into 8 balls; use a pasta machine to roll and cut dough into desired pasta shape.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 139.5mg; sodium 635.5mg. Full Nutrition
