Easy Homemade Pasta Dough

This pasta dough recipe is consistently great and easy. It makes really great homemade linguine or ravioli for a manual pasta machine. If it's too sticky, just roll a bit in flour. This recipe makes enough pasta for 24 small raviolis or 4 servings of linguine. Whatever pasta you make, it should take no more than 4 to 6 minutes to boil.
Made this tonight without the machine, just rolled out by hand for ravioli's. Despite my husbands doubt the whole family loved it! Hooray I can make my own pasta!!! Also I used regular old vegetable oil as i was out of olive oil. Was wonderful!
I followed the directions as written and used the dough to make spinach/mushroom ravioli and it was perfect! The consistency of this dough worked well with my KitchenAid pasta attachments--much better than the pasta recipe that comes with the gadgets! Will use for all my homemade pasta recipes! Thanks for sharing.
I found this very easy to work with. The only change that I made was using "00" flour, just as I usually do. Well, two changes actually, I didn't knead the dough, I never do because I let the KA do the work. I set the dial to #3 and put each portion through several times, folding it in on itself each time. I then set the dial to #5 and put it through once, then use the fettuccine cutter.Perfect pasta, thanks for the recipe.
Turned out great only change I made was the flour, I used semolina flour.
I used “00” flour and it is as good as the Italian restaurant that inspired me to make my own pasta. The “00” flour makes it taste more fresh and soft! My husband said he never had any pasta this good.
Nice pasta recipe. Didn’t feel like getting my pasta machine out so I mixed, rolled out with rolling pin & cut into strips with my pizza cutter. Made great noodles for our chicken & noodles dinner. My husband kept commenting on how good these were. Thanks for posting your recipe.
I needed this to remind me of the proportions. I use the KitchenAid pasta machines. The recipe turned everything out to be perfect. For those of you interested in trying homemade pasta but don’t have a pasta machine try pasta rustica. Just make the pasta door rolling out as flat as you can and then roll it up and cut it as thin as you can and then unroll the pieces and boil them. You will be amazed at the results and people will be very impressed.
So quick and easy. It was my first time ever making homemade pasta as I’ve always been nervous to try it out. I used my KA Stand Mixer for the mixing and kneading and then made fettuccini with a manual pasta machine. My husband, whose mother has been making homemade pasta all her life, said mine was just as good as hers....if that doesn’t say it all I don’t know what does. :) I will make this again and again!
Used 1cup regular flour and 1 cup semolina, which I keep in the freezer. Mixed and kneaded by putting it all in the KA on 3 for about 10 minutes. Looked scrappy. Put in ziplock bag and let it rest about 30 min while making sauce. Then froze half and rolled half through pasta machine 2 times on 1, folding between rolls, once on 3,5,and7, no folds. Cut with fettuccine rollers. Forgot to flour but no sticking. Cooked up perfectly!
This recipe is amazing! The only to change is to leave them out to dry before boiling them. This only takes 10-15 minutes. Put them on a cookie sheet with a little flour. Once they are dry, you can boil them.
Thanks my pasta turned out prefect! i and my children where so excited! I have always wanted to make my own pasta. I did it and LORD it is great! Yes we are up at 3:00am in the morning eating fresh homemade pasta! lol
The dough comes together nicely. In less than an hour, we have wonderful homemade pasta that is delicious. And, making this recipe has proven to be a great activity for my 6 YO daughter and me to do together. When we made the last batch, we dyed pink at her request. Why not? :-(
I have used a few different pasta recipes and this was hands-down the best and easiest. I did use dill-flavored olive oil instead of plain and that may have made a bit of difference but the general consensus was - A-mazing. Thank you
This is an excellent, quick-to-make dough - I do use 00 flour, but all other ingredients the same. I mix the ingredients with my kitchen aid mixer then switch to the dough hook to knead. I let it rest for 20-30 minutes before rolling and cutting. I’ve used this to make fettuccini and tortellini, and plan to make spaghetti tonight.
Very easy pasta recipe with great results. This is my new go to pasta recipe. I used 00 flour, but I imagine AP would work just as well. I didn't have time to let the egg come to room temperature and the pasta still came out perfectly.
What a great, easy recipe! I love mixing the dough bowl. It is so cleaner and easier. Also, the pasta (fettucini) took a little over one minute to cook in pre-boiling water. It was per and delicious! It was enough pasta for two generous entrees or appetizer portions.
