Hot Mexican Spinach Dip

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for a huge reception (1000 people)last weekend and it was a big hit. I got several requests for the recipe. I made a few modifications. 1)I completely omitted the milk. It didn't need it. 2)I added some Rotel Extra Hot tomatoes to add a little kick. 3) I used "mexican blend) cheese instead of Monterey Jack. This is a quick easy recipe that is easy to scale for large crowds. Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very tasty and easy to prepare recipe! I have made it several times and everyone always loves it. The first time I made it, I included the evaporated milk per the recipe. The consistency was a little "soupy", so the next time I omitted the milk. Without it, the dip was much easier to scoop up with tortilla chips and I actually think it had more flavor. This is definitely a recipe that has been added to my list of favorites. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars WOW, totally awesome recipe. I doubled the recipe and made it all in the crockpot. I added 2 cans drained/rinsed black beans, 2 cans of corn, used HOT salsa. Instead of condensed milk- I added a couple spoonfuls of sour cream and a splash of milk, and used a combo co-jack cheese. Came out perfect, lots of requests for the recipe. Thank you for sharing! Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is one we make quite often at my place although with a few changes! I use cheddar cheese instead of the jack and half and half cream instead of the evaporated. Be sure to use hot salsa and let it get nice and bubbley hot in the oven! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars One word....AWESOME! This recipe has a great blend of flavors that just get better the more you eat! I served this with both tortilla chips and flat bread. In addition I kicked it up with an additional jalapeno w/ the seeds a can of diced green chilies a cup of extra cheese (I used a cheddar-jack blend) and I used hot salsa. It was just the right amount of heat to warm you up but not make you sweat! Thanks for such a great recipe I will make this frequently. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Huge hit at our Superbowl party! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars The taste is great but I agree with the other reviewers that it needs hot salsa and omit the evaporated milk. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Much better with Pepper Jack cheese instead of the Monterey Jack, and a chunky hot salsa with lots of textures and colors. Remove excess water from spinach by squeezing with paper towels after draining. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Made this dip for a Mexican Theme Dinner. It was EXCELLENT! I made a few changes as suggested by past reviewers. I used hot salsa a mexican blend of cheeses (shredded/packaged). I used half of the spinach. Added an additional 3 oz. of cream cheese and lessened the amount of Evap. Milk to 1/4 c. Excellent. The baking time is more like 25 minutes. Helpful (17)