Easy Caprese Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Busy day? Take it easy with this Easy Caprese Mac and Cheese. Jazz up your mac and cheese with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in this Caprese-inspired macaroni and cheese.

By Horizon Organic

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the Horizon mac and cheese according to the package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, and basil. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 790mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rae
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2017
Really good. The directions say to serve immediately but I also tried some cold the next day. When cold it seemed more lIke a summery pasta salad which I actually preferred. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022