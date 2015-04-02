Broccoli Cheese Soup with Pasta Shells

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The creamy broccoli-cheese soup with pasta shells makes a quick and warming lunch or light supper.

By Horizon Organic

prep:
10 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
24 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour 2 cups of chicken broth and half of the drained broccoli into a food processor and puree.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large pot; add onions and saute over medium heat until onions begin to soften, about 6 minutes. Add remaining 2 cups chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.

  • Pour chicken broth/broccoli mixture into the pot. Simmer over medium-high heat 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Place cheese packet from Horizon® Pasta Shells & White Cheddar Cheese, flour, melted butter, and half and half in a bowl. Stir until blended. Slowly add mixture to large pot; whisk over medium-high heat 2 minutes.

  • Add Horizon® Pasta Shells & White Cheddar Cheese and remaining broccoli. Add a pinch or two of sea salt. Simmer until macaroni is done, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Serve and top with shredded Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 27g; cholesterol 92.2mg; sodium 1342.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Deyan
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2016
careful with the salt! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Molly
Rating: 3 stars
10/02/2015
10-01-15 This is an easy way to make a quick batch of broccoli soup. It was good warm and filling but lacking in overall flavor. I would like to try it again but add some additional seasoning. A pinch of sea salt just doesn't cut it. Read More
