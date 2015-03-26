Southwestern Macaroni and Cheese with Ground Turkey

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Southwestern macaroni and cheese with ground turkey makes for a quick and easy meal that your entire family will love!

By Horizon Organic

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare Horizon macaroni and cheese according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey, red onion, and red bell pepper. Saute, breaking up turkey, until turkey is cooked through and onions are translucent.

  • Stir in black beans, taco seasoning, prepared macaroni and cheese, and shredded cheese. Continue to cook until cheese is melted.

  • Serve topped with sliced green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
658 calories; protein 47.1g; carbohydrates 66.5g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 116.9mg; sodium 895.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bobb
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2018
Great the first night. Heats up well and loved it as leftovers Read More
Helpful
(1)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bobb
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2018
Great the first night. Heats up well and loved it as leftovers Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alan Oliver
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2018
An absolutely great mid week meal have made this with assorted proteins from ground pork venison turkey beef and elk. Added just the skin of tomatoes diced included olives and cilantro. Spiced level can be adjusted to suit your taste. Read More
Raven blue
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2019
Our family loves this meal. My husband even asks me to make it! It s going in our recipes book for our family. I make it just as it says to and comes out yummy. Will have to try it with tomatoes or olives... Read More
Advertisement
ottomobile60@yahoo.com
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2021
Added cilantro, spinach, bacon, and cumin Read More
Sally German
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2018
Delicious and easy! I was sad when the leftovers were gone! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022