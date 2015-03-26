Southwestern Macaroni and Cheese with Ground Turkey
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 657.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 47.1g 94 %
carbohydrates: 66.5g 22 %
dietary fiber: 6.5g 26 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 22.2g 34 %
saturated fat: 11.6g 58 %
cholesterol: 116.9mg 39 %
vitamin a iu: 695.9IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 13.1mg 101 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 27.4mg 46 %
folate: 164.2mcg 41 %
calcium: 58.6mg 6 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 84mg 30 %
potassium: 795.9mg 22 %
sodium: 895.1mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 34 %
calories from fat: 199.8
