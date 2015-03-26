Baked Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 481.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.9g 36 %
carbohydrates: 53.4g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 25g 39 %
saturated fat: 13.8g 69 %
cholesterol: 65.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 808.4IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 22mg 37 %
folate: 26.3mcg 7 %
calcium: 22.6mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 9.4mg 3 %
potassium: 123.6mg 4 %
sodium: 850.9mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 225.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved