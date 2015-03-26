Baked Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Casserole

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This extra creamy mac & cheese with chopped broccoli is topped with bacon crumbles and panko--quick and delicious comfort food!

By Horizon Organic

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 8x8-inch casserole dish with cooking oil.

  • Prepare Macaroni & Cheese according to package directions. Stir in cream cheese and Cheddar cheese. Add broccoli. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

  • Combine panko and bacon crumbles; sprinkle over the mac & cheese.

  • Bake until topping is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 25g; cholesterol 65.2mg; sodium 850.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Tish Lovisone
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2019
This turned out really good. (See photos). Will definitely make it again! Didn t have the brand named items but substituted brands worked just fine. Even had some leftover pulled pork that I mixed in with the bacon and crumb topping. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Heather Kilgore
Rating: 3 stars
12/24/2016
Recipe calls for way too many breadcrumbs. Use 1/2 cup max or you will likely have to add milk or sour cream. We also flash fried some salmon in the bacon grease to add protein and make it more of a main dish and instead of using seasoned breadcrumbs we added smoked paprika garlic powder and salt and pepper. Read More
Reviews:
Kerry del Villar
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2021
I changed it up by using jalapeño cream cheese I needed to use up! It gave it the perfect kick Read More
