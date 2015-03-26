Horizon Mac & Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 254.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.1g 20 %
carbohydrates: 33g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 9.3g 14 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 24.6mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 373.5IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 20.5mg 34 %
folate: 17.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 113.5mg 11 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 8.9mg 3 %
potassium: 87.3mg 2 %
sodium: 482.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 83.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.