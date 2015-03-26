Horizon Mac & Cheese

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Steamed broccoli florets add color and flavor to kid-pleasing mac and cheese. Delicious served with homemade meatballs and our favorite orange smoothie!

By Horizon Organic

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the noodles according to the package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Drain and pour into a large bowl.

  • Immediately add the butter and shredded cheese. Stir to mix while still hot. The cheese should melt. If it doesn't, put the mixture back in the pan and heat for another minute on medium, stirring constantly until the cheese has melted.

  • Add the cheese mix, milk, and broccoli, if using. Stir until combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 482.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022