Skillet Spinach Lasagna

Rating: 5 stars First off, my first review but a long time subscriber to Allrecipes, I will always make the recipes as given THEN rate. This recipe is what I look for, simple and common ingredients and one pot cooking and easy, the family loved it. I would say look at your ingredients, I like Muir Glen crushed tomatoes and sauce, good cheeses, it makes a huge difference, I'm not sure I will make lasagna any other way again. Helpful (70)

Rating: 4 stars I liked the concept, but took the advice of another poster & added garlic, basil & Italian seasoning to the sauce. It turned out quite tasty. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This was pretty freaking fantastic! My husband said it was delicious, and my preschooler and toddler both gobbled it down. Most of the general ingredients were in my pantry. I used de-cased italian turkey sausage, a jar of pasta sauce, and a can of diced tomatoes, as well as a 12oz box of farfelle noodles because I had all that stuff on hand. Also subbed cottage for ricotta because that's what I had. Sauteed some onion & bell pepper with the sausage. Diced the fresh mozz fine. It was done in about 40 minutes and made great leftovers. This will definitely go into the regular rotation. Although this wasn't exactly lasagna, it was waaaay better than regular old spaghetti!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Will make this again. Used 1 lb of Johnsonville Italian sausages and took the meat out of the casings. I would drain the fat from the pan after cooking the sausages next time. I used "oven ready" (no pre-cooking required) lasagna noodles which were great and used shredded mozzarella cheese for easy melting. I used fresh baby spinach and should have torn or sliced it into thin strips which would facilitate it cooking quicker since you add the spinach once you take the skillet off the heat. Lastly, I added as others have suggested, 1/2 tsp fresh garlic, 1/2 tsp dried basil and 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning. Do check on this after about 15 minutes as I didn't and mine started to burn to the bottom of the pan! Helpful (26)

Rating: 3 stars This has some real potential but it is very under seasoned for our taste. I would add garlic, onion, oregano, basil and sub a jar of spaghetti sauce to add much needed flavor. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I made it with a 24 oz jar of prego and 8 oz of water and it was easy and fast and yummy and gooey and comfy and filling and hardly any clean up. I love making lasagna, but this is a different animal because it loose and gooey. So next time I might try some wine, whole sausage, capers, fresh peppers , onions and mushrooms, zucchinis, tomatoes, etc. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night in a dutch oven. I used ground turkey and turkey sausage. My family loved it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times now, and its a real keeper, like someone else said. The first two times I made it as written - tonight I made it without meat. I used zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, and olives and sauteed the veggies with seasonings. I used a jar of pasta sauce and some water, and this time I used bowtie pasta instead of lasagne noodles. Great comfort food, easy and great leftovers. Helpful (10)