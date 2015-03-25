Skillet Spinach Lasagna

Rating: 4.53 stars
175 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 112
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Quick and easy way to make lasagna!

By Sharon Thomas

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
44 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage, breaking into smaller pieces, in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix noodles into sausage.

    Advertisement

  • Pour crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce over sausage-noodle mixture; bring to a boil. Cover skillet, reduce heat, and simmer until noodles are cooked and sauce is thickened, about 25 minutes. Add spinach, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese; cover skillet and remove from heat. Let lasagna stand for 5 minutes; top with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 34.3g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 80.1mg; sodium 1685.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (190)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

nickinak
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2016
First off, my first review but a long time subscriber to Allrecipes, I will always make the recipes as given THEN rate. This recipe is what I look for, simple and common ingredients and one pot cooking and easy, the family loved it. I would say look at your ingredients, I like Muir Glen crushed tomatoes and sauce, good cheeses, it makes a huge difference, I'm not sure I will make lasagna any other way again. Read More
Helpful
(70)

Most helpful critical review

mauigirl
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2015
This has some real potential but it is very under seasoned for our taste. I would add garlic, onion, oregano, basil and sub a jar of spaghetti sauce to add much needed flavor. Read More
Helpful
(20)
175 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 112
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
nickinak
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2016
First off, my first review but a long time subscriber to Allrecipes, I will always make the recipes as given THEN rate. This recipe is what I look for, simple and common ingredients and one pot cooking and easy, the family loved it. I would say look at your ingredients, I like Muir Glen crushed tomatoes and sauce, good cheeses, it makes a huge difference, I'm not sure I will make lasagna any other way again. Read More
Helpful
(70)
Jane and Rich
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2016
I liked the concept, but took the advice of another poster & added garlic, basil & Italian seasoning to the sauce. It turned out quite tasty. Read More
Helpful
(45)
archie8kitty
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2016
This was pretty freaking fantastic! My husband said it was delicious, and my preschooler and toddler both gobbled it down. Most of the general ingredients were in my pantry. I used de-cased italian turkey sausage, a jar of pasta sauce, and a can of diced tomatoes, as well as a 12oz box of farfelle noodles because I had all that stuff on hand. Also subbed cottage for ricotta because that's what I had. Sauteed some onion & bell pepper with the sausage. Diced the fresh mozz fine. It was done in about 40 minutes and made great leftovers. This will definitely go into the regular rotation. Although this wasn't exactly lasagna, it was waaaay better than regular old spaghetti!! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Advertisement
Mindi
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2016
Will make this again. Used 1 lb of Johnsonville Italian sausages and took the meat out of the casings. I would drain the fat from the pan after cooking the sausages next time. I used "oven ready" (no pre-cooking required) lasagna noodles which were great and used shredded mozzarella cheese for easy melting. I used fresh baby spinach and should have torn or sliced it into thin strips which would facilitate it cooking quicker since you add the spinach once you take the skillet off the heat. Lastly, I added as others have suggested, 1/2 tsp fresh garlic, 1/2 tsp dried basil and 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning. Do check on this after about 15 minutes as I didn't and mine started to burn to the bottom of the pan! Read More
Helpful
(26)
mauigirl
Rating: 3 stars
05/20/2015
This has some real potential but it is very under seasoned for our taste. I would add garlic, onion, oregano, basil and sub a jar of spaghetti sauce to add much needed flavor. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Curt_Atlanta
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2016
I made it with a 24 oz jar of prego and 8 oz of water and it was easy and fast and yummy and gooey and comfy and filling and hardly any clean up. I love making lasagna, but this is a different animal because it loose and gooey. So next time I might try some wine, whole sausage, capers, fresh peppers , onions and mushrooms, zucchinis, tomatoes, etc. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Neitch
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
I made this last night in a dutch oven. I used ground turkey and turkey sausage. My family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Ariel
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2018
I have made this several times now, and its a real keeper, like someone else said. The first two times I made it as written - tonight I made it without meat. I used zucchini, bell pepper, mushrooms, and olives and sauteed the veggies with seasonings. I used a jar of pasta sauce and some water, and this time I used bowtie pasta instead of lasagne noodles. Great comfort food, easy and great leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jayne Birkholz
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2016
I made this recipe pretty much as written with the exception of substituting in cottage cheese for the ricotta (my family likes that better) and using homemade spaghetti sauce (made from my garden tomatoes and produce, loads of garlic, onion, basil, parsley, and then frozen for later use) So as several of the reviews stated I boosted the flavor with the extra herbs etc. I have to say my family raved! They actually said they liked this better than the layered, baked version. It is so easy, love the one pan method, and tasty to boot! Will definitely be making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022