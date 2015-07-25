Grilled Chicken Marinade

Simply the best chicken marinade for any occasion. Works wonderfully on top of a salad.

By Jennifer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, soy sauce, olive oil, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a bowl and pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator, at least 4 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium-low heat and lightly oil the grate. Drain and discard marinade.

  • Grill chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center, 4 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 482.2mg. Full Nutrition
