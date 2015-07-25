Grilled Chicken Marinade

I made additions, not changes to this recipe. I also learned a trick w/ marinades that I am not sure everyone is aware of. I could be wrong, and this could be a very well-known hack..... Anywho, my additions are 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar, 2 T honey, and a splash of your choice of hot sauce. Now, the hack w/ any marinade, (I learned this from The Chew, the ABC show that was rudely cancelled, and I loved.), you can bring any marinade to a rolling boil for 3 min, after taking out the meat, and use it to baste your meat on the grill. I have done this probable more that 100X and it always works out great and makes the meat so much more flavorful than just cooking it straight from the bag. Ensure that you boil for at least 3 min so you kill all the bacteria from the meat. I also marinate overnight when possible, it really gets in the meat this way.