Mock Pate de Foie Gras

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spread this rich liver sausage appetizer on crackers. The eye pleasing presentation is certain to impress.

By Robin

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 party ball
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place pecans on a medium baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 5 minutes, or until toasted.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, braunschweiger liver sausage, onion, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Form the mixture into a ball.

  • Place toasted pecans in a pie pan. Place cream cheese mixture ball into the pie pan, and roll to coat with pecans. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 147.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

MKETTERICK
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2004
Good pate! I've had requests for it at parties. Really easy to make if your liver sausage and cream cheese are nice and soft before mixing. Definitely chill pate for about an hour before serving. For fun mold the chilled pate into shapes. I've done footballs baby bottles birthday cakes! Then pipe tinted cream cheese on top to decorate. No need to add pecans tastes good without them! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
HOLLY9000
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2003
This tastes good and is pretty. (Well as pretty as you can get liver sausage to be!) I added a dash of hot sauce to mine. HOWEVER there should be a step in here where after mixing all the ingredients together you return it to the fridge for an hour or so to let it firm up before trying to form a ball and roll it in nuts. It is much easier to handle that way. Read More
Helpful
(22)
MADFORGOLD
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2013
Very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(2)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2013
I made half the recipe and got far more than 12 servings. The nuts added eye appeal but did nothing for the flavor and as expensive as they are I will use them sparingly if at all in the future. I will also increase the Worcestershire and onion in the future. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Scema
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2019
So good. Served on crackers and melba toast. Everyone, including my husband who dry heaves at the site or smell of liverwurst, liked it. Read More
