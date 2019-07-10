Mock Pate de Foie Gras

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Good pate! I've had requests for it at parties. Really easy to make if your liver sausage and cream cheese are nice and soft before mixing. Definitely chill pate for about an hour before serving. For fun mold the chilled pate into shapes. I've done footballs baby bottles birthday cakes! Then pipe tinted cream cheese on top to decorate. No need to add pecans tastes good without them! Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This tastes good and is pretty. (Well as pretty as you can get liver sausage to be!) I added a dash of hot sauce to mine. HOWEVER there should be a step in here where after mixing all the ingredients together you return it to the fridge for an hour or so to let it firm up before trying to form a ball and roll it in nuts. It is much easier to handle that way. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made half the recipe and got far more than 12 servings. The nuts added eye appeal but did nothing for the flavor and as expensive as they are I will use them sparingly if at all in the future. I will also increase the Worcestershire and onion in the future. Helpful (1)