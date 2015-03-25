Salmon Terrine

Rating: 4.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Salmon, butter, Dijon mustard, and fresh tarragon are just some of what make this traditional French fare so delicious. This no-bake version is more like a spread, which is perfect for casual parties, and you can make it in any kind of crock or bowl. Pair it with toasted baguette slices for an appetizer or eat as a salad.

By kimnantes

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
3 hrs 12 mins
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan and add salt. Add salmon fillet, reduce to a simmer, and cook until just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer salmon to a plate using a slotted spoon and let cool 10 minutes. Flake salmon into a large bowl, discarding skin, and toss with smoked salmon, green onion, parsley, and tarragon.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together butter, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and pepper in a bowl until smooth. Add mayonnaise mixture to salmon mixture and gently stir until well combined.

  • Cover and chill 3 hours. Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers.

Notes/Footnotes:

From our kitchen: This can be made up to 1 day ahead. We liked the flavor and texture best at room temperature.

This recipe is very easy, and can be served as an appetizer on toasted bread or as a light main meal paired with a salad. -KIMNANTES

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 687.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Robert C Van Siclen
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2015
This seems almost infinitely variable as long as you mix fresh with smoked salmon and toss with oil and don't overwhelm the subtle taste of the fresh salmon. So poach the salmon with dill and whole peppercorns or bake or grill. Oil can be olive oil or mayonnaise. Then some kind of mild onion: chopped green onion finely chopped Vidalia shaved or chopped shallots. Here you could stop or add chopped fresh parsley cilantro tarragon etc. Perhaps something piquant liked chopped dill pickle mild capers...And put on French bread or salad. Read More
Helpful
(3)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Robert C Van Siclen
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2015
This seems almost infinitely variable as long as you mix fresh with smoked salmon and toss with oil and don't overwhelm the subtle taste of the fresh salmon. So poach the salmon with dill and whole peppercorns or bake or grill. Oil can be olive oil or mayonnaise. Then some kind of mild onion: chopped green onion finely chopped Vidalia shaved or chopped shallots. Here you could stop or add chopped fresh parsley cilantro tarragon etc. Perhaps something piquant liked chopped dill pickle mild capers...And put on French bread or salad. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jbuck
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2015
Incredible! A friend made this about a month ago and it was the first thing devoured at our lunch party. She made it again for a party I had and again it was nearly the first thing gone (we hid some for later). It's great as an app as a "dip" with bread/crackers as breakfast on bagels or toast or on a salad (good luck saving any). Now that I have this recipe this will be in heavy rotation. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alexandra Bourne
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2016
Very easy to make. It was a great appetizer for a party. I omitted the butter trying to lower the fat content and still tasted amazing. Everyone at the party liked it. I used only fresh salmon (broiled then cooled). Read More
Advertisement
Not A Chef
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2021
I made this for an appetizer to have at Christmas dinner. I made it the day before and placed it in the refrigerator. I put it on a serving platter with an assortment of crackers about 2 hours before guests arrived. Rave reviews! The fresh tarragon is one of the secrets to the success of this dish. I can’t wait to make it again because I barely got to have any myself! Read More
Janice Bowlby Moore
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2018
It was a bit runny so I strained it in cheesecloth before serving. I also warmed it for a minute in the microwave to bring out all the flavours. Everyone loved it! Read More
Dave Faulstich
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2017
Went with all smoked Salmon. Everyone's reactions got one person that does not like any fish to try it and he had a second crisp. That's a food compliment if their ever was one. Read More
Advertisement
ksarbacker
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2015
Great as appetizer or simple lunch Read More
Garry E 13
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2016
I added a quarter teaspoon of old bay seasoning. Next time I might even make it a half teaspoon. But I will definitely be making it again. Great recipe! Read More
Marlene
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2017
Delicious! I had some leftover grilled salmon and looked for a recipe or spread to use it up. This ended up as an excellent spread and even more flavorful the next day. Easy to make and I minimized the tarragon (used dry) and of course didn't poach any extra salmon. Looking forward to sharing with my friends and neighbors. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022