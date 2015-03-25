Salmon Terrine

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars This seems almost infinitely variable as long as you mix fresh with smoked salmon and toss with oil and don't overwhelm the subtle taste of the fresh salmon. So poach the salmon with dill and whole peppercorns or bake or grill. Oil can be olive oil or mayonnaise. Then some kind of mild onion: chopped green onion finely chopped Vidalia shaved or chopped shallots. Here you could stop or add chopped fresh parsley cilantro tarragon etc. Perhaps something piquant liked chopped dill pickle mild capers...And put on French bread or salad. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Incredible! A friend made this about a month ago and it was the first thing devoured at our lunch party. She made it again for a party I had and again it was nearly the first thing gone (we hid some for later). It's great as an app as a "dip" with bread/crackers as breakfast on bagels or toast or on a salad (good luck saving any). Now that I have this recipe this will be in heavy rotation. Thanks! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to make. It was a great appetizer for a party. I omitted the butter trying to lower the fat content and still tasted amazing. Everyone at the party liked it. I used only fresh salmon (broiled then cooled).

Rating: 5 stars I made this for an appetizer to have at Christmas dinner. I made it the day before and placed it in the refrigerator. I put it on a serving platter with an assortment of crackers about 2 hours before guests arrived. Rave reviews! The fresh tarragon is one of the secrets to the success of this dish. I can’t wait to make it again because I barely got to have any myself!

Rating: 5 stars It was a bit runny so I strained it in cheesecloth before serving. I also warmed it for a minute in the microwave to bring out all the flavours. Everyone loved it!

Rating: 4 stars Went with all smoked Salmon. Everyone's reactions got one person that does not like any fish to try it and he had a second crisp. That's a food compliment if their ever was one.

Rating: 5 stars Great as appetizer or simple lunch

Rating: 5 stars I added a quarter teaspoon of old bay seasoning. Next time I might even make it a half teaspoon. But I will definitely be making it again. Great recipe!