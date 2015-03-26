Low-Calorie Spicy Peanut Noodles

Rating: 3.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my absolute favorite way to eat shirataki noodles! The sauce is very versatile as well. Eat with chopsticks or a fork…or your hands! I'm not judging you.

By queenobscene13

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles in the boiling water until heated through, about 1 minute. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water.

  • Mix powdered peanut butter, soy sauce, sriracha sauce, and stevia together in a bowl. Add noodles, cucumber, and green onion and toss to coat. Refrigerate until flavors blend, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use soba noodles or pretty much any other kind of noodles, if you prefer.

The spicy peanut sauce is also really good with tofu and chicken. It's pretty versatile.

You can always use real peanut butter and omit the stevia.

You can cut the noodles into more manageable mouthfuls, if you prefer as I do.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 1.2g; sodium 1450.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

ape
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2016
Love making this dish.
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

danelle
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2015
I used spaghetti squash noodles. We did not care for this at all. Not sure if it was the PB2 (let's face it it will never be as good as the real thing) or what but after the first 3 bites I had to dump it. Gave it 2 stars in case the noddle makes that much of a difference with the flavor... but doubt it. Bummer.... really does seem like this should have worked.
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
ape
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2016
Love making this dish.
Helpful
(3)
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/04/2015
These noodles were tasty. I'm always looking for new ways to use shirataki noodles and PB2, and since I had all the ingredients, this was destined to become part of my dinner. :) I definitely recommend cutting the noodles into smaller pieces, as suggested. I did not do this and found the noodles clumped up and it was difficult to mix in the cucumber. I also squeezed out some water from the noodles and actually would have preferred the finished dish a little more wet. Next time I'll just quickly drain the noodles, then immediately toss them with the sauce, or thin the sauce a bit with water. This has quite a bite to it, so if you aren't a fan of overly-spicy foods, I recommend only using 1 tsp of Sriracha. I love spicy, so I drizzled more Sriracha over top before serving. Next time I might also add more than a pinch of sweetener to balance out the flavors more. This would be great topped with chicken or shrimp!
Helpful
(3)
danelle
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2015
I used spaghetti squash noodles. We did not care for this at all. Not sure if it was the PB2 (let's face it it will never be as good as the real thing) or what but after the first 3 bites I had to dump it. Gave it 2 stars in case the noddle makes that much of a difference with the flavor... but doubt it. Bummer.... really does seem like this should have worked.
Helpful
(2)
eak
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2015
Really good. Soba noodles weren't available locally so I substituted and it was still good. A bit spicy for me so next time I'll use less sriracha sauce.
Helpful
(1)
keaiko
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2019
This was better than I expected using powdered peanut butter. I chopped the shirataki noodles before cooking and briefly drained them so they were still a bit wet. I had no trouble with the dish being dry. I also added some extra firm tofu and chopped peanuts for protein and crunch. It is quite spicy. Yum!
Helpful
(1)
joybelley
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2016
Very good. I left out cucumbers.
Helpful
(1)
Shelley Quigley Arbuckle
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2017
GREAT FLAVOR JUST A LITTLE DRY NEEDS MORE SAUCE.
