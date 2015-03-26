Low-Calorie Spicy Peanut Noodles

These noodles were tasty. I'm always looking for new ways to use shirataki noodles and PB2, and since I had all the ingredients, this was destined to become part of my dinner. :) I definitely recommend cutting the noodles into smaller pieces, as suggested. I did not do this and found the noodles clumped up and it was difficult to mix in the cucumber. I also squeezed out some water from the noodles and actually would have preferred the finished dish a little more wet. Next time I'll just quickly drain the noodles, then immediately toss them with the sauce, or thin the sauce a bit with water. This has quite a bite to it, so if you aren't a fan of overly-spicy foods, I recommend only using 1 tsp of Sriracha. I love spicy, so I drizzled more Sriracha over top before serving. Next time I might also add more than a pinch of sweetener to balance out the flavors more. This would be great topped with chicken or shrimp!