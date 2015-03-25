Sriracha Aioli

1 of 57

Rating: 5 stars Delicious, zingy and with so few ingredients! I made 1/4 recipe and used it on a homemade chicken Bahn Mi burger (Vietnamese), and it went well with it. This is a very versatile sauce that would go good with crabcakes, fish tacos, as a sandwich spread, just about anything. Thanks for the easy and very tasty recipe! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this recipe and I love it!! I did however add 3 more tablespoons of siracha, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, those where just for my taste preference but to me it took this already good recipe over the top and beyond! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this with crab cakes! I made 1/4 of the recipe. I didn’t have lime juice so I used lemon, but just a little, probably less than a teaspoon. I find if I don't go easy on the lemon juice it becomes way too tart for me. I also added a tiny pinch of salt. The sriracha gives this just a little bit of heat, but not too much. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This is so good I could eat it by the spoonful. I did add some minced garlic and a bit more Sriracha. Thanks for posting your recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars LOVE IT!!!!! I actually made this today to go with our dinner tomorrow but I just had to sneak a taste...AWESOME! Just the perfect amount of heat without being too spicy. I know the family is gonna love this and I know that I will be making this A LOT YUM YUM YUM!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars it's more mayo than aioli.. aioli has garlic and I don't see that in the mix.. but it's a great condiment/sauce Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is Great for that aioli that needs that extra kick...... I add in addition to the sriracha sauce chili garlic sauce and sriracha spicy seasoning I change it up depending on what's being made and might use cayenne pepper instead of the spicy seasoning. Awesome easy sauce. Just to add used this Aioli for pulled pork sandwiches...... perfect! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The best I've made. I added a little cayenne pepper for extra heat. Helpful (1)