Sriracha Aioli

Rating: 4.85 stars
61 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a fresh-tasting spicy sauce excellent with seafood such as crab cakes or fish tacos as well as a dipping sauce for homemade french fries or any other broiled or baked potato recipe.

By KGABELE

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise and sriracha hot sauce together in a bowl until the color is consistent; add lime juice and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 252mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (57)

Most helpful positive review

Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2019
Delicious, zingy and with so few ingredients! I made 1/4 recipe and used it on a homemade chicken Bahn Mi burger (Vietnamese), and it went well with it. This is a very versatile sauce that would go good with crabcakes, fish tacos, as a sandwich spread, just about anything. Thanks for the easy and very tasty recipe! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2019
Delicious, zingy and with so few ingredients! I made 1/4 recipe and used it on a homemade chicken Bahn Mi burger (Vietnamese), and it went well with it. This is a very versatile sauce that would go good with crabcakes, fish tacos, as a sandwich spread, just about anything. Thanks for the easy and very tasty recipe!
Helpful
(15)
Coty Morris
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2017
I just made this recipe and I love it!! I did however add 3 more tablespoons of siracha, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, those where just for my taste preference but to me it took this already good recipe over the top and beyond! Read More
Helpful
(12)
bellepepper
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2015
Loved this with crab cakes! I made 1/4 of the recipe. I didn’t have lime juice so I used lemon, but just a little, probably less than a teaspoon. I find if I don't go easy on the lemon juice it becomes way too tart for me. I also added a tiny pinch of salt. The sriracha gives this just a little bit of heat, but not too much. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2017
This is so good I could eat it by the spoonful. I did add some minced garlic and a bit more Sriracha. Thanks for posting your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2015
LOVE IT!!!!! I actually made this today to go with our dinner tomorrow but I just had to sneak a taste...AWESOME! Just the perfect amount of heat without being too spicy. I know the family is gonna love this and I know that I will be making this A LOT YUM YUM YUM!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
dale
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2016
it's more mayo than aioli.. aioli has garlic and I don't see that in the mix.. but it's a great condiment/sauce Read More
Helpful
(2)
Alan Oliver
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2018
This is Great for that aioli that needs that extra kick...... I add in addition to the sriracha sauce chili garlic sauce and sriracha spicy seasoning I change it up depending on what's being made and might use cayenne pepper instead of the spicy seasoning. Awesome easy sauce. Just to add used this Aioli for pulled pork sandwiches...... perfect! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ralph Zacharias
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2016
The best I've made. I added a little cayenne pepper for extra heat. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rustin-Travis Walker
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2019
I used ReaLemon lemon juice instead of a juiced lime, and 3 tbsp of sriracha hot sauce for extra bite. Yes sir!! (Texas boy here) Read More
Helpful
(1)
