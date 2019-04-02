Easy Pepperoni Bread

Frozen bread dough makes this tasty recipe a breeze to prepare! Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings are rolled together, baked to delicious perfection, then cut into bite-sized delights. Your guests will beg for the recipe!
Wow! I took this to a New Year's Eve party and it was a hit! Rather than just mozzarella, I used provolone and romano as well. It was awesome! There were a few vegetarians at the party so I made a second loaf with peppers, onions, and mushrooms that was equally as good. I served this with Pizza Sauce III! Will definately make again. Thanks!
The bread was ok, but unrolled slightly when it expanded during cooking so that when the roll was sliced afterward, some of the pepperoni fell out. I substituted freshly grated parmesan for the mozzarella, and used about half the pepperoni. Not bad, but probably won't make it again.
Something happened to my bread dough during the day -- totally flat so I had to scurry and quickly defrost another loaf. This was a little more labor intensive than I thought it would be. Used only a 3-ounce package of pepperoni but added a drained can of mushrooms to offset the lack of pepperoni. This was pretty good served with some heated up spaghetti sauce. I couldn't believe how big the loaf was -- we had leftovers that I had wrapped up in foil. I think it was even better today because the bread was a little fluffier, softer. Anyway, I am going to make this many more times and experiment with other ingredients like turkey and colby/jack, ham and Swiss etc.
This is an excellent recipe. I made my own homemade bread from my Kitchen Aid mixer so I proofed up the bread again after adding pepperoni and cheese. I also had (warm) pizza sauce for dipping the bread. I brought this to my euchre group and they ate the entire loaf. I revised this with just one more step. I put a light coat of the pizza sauce on the bread before placing the pepperoni and cheese on the and it gave it even better flavor than before. I continue to make this for different functions and it is always a hit!!
Pretty good recipe, similar to my family's recipe for "cracklin" bread. You can even go to your grocery bakery and ask for unrisen dough, it's better than the frozen dough in the frozen food section. My kids preferred me to leave off the basil, oregano & onion flakes, and it didn't effect the taste.
I would give this 100 stars but it only goes up to 5! Perfect, perfect, perfect!!! I made two at one time. One we ate, the other we froze. Three weeks later, the frozen one was just as delicious as the fresh one was (no thawing needed, goes right from freezer to oven, wrapped in foil. I don't think this is necessary, but it sure made it good: I used a garlic-flavored extra virgin olive oil on the dough, and I placed the cheese first (as other reviewers mentioned) and then the pepperoni on top of that. After rolling, I brushed with egg and then topped with a little bit of shredded cheese just for looks. My kids (even the picky one) LOVED this. This is the keeper of all keepers. Tasted like I bought it at an Italian bakery or restaurant, even better, and was so easy! Can't wait to try other fillings...ham & cheese, broccoli or spinach & cheese, philly cheesesteak (fried onions, steak & cheese). Thanks for submitting this!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2004
This is so wonderful and very easy to make...I made 3 loaves, and prep time was only 15-20 minutes!! I want to try it with ham and swiss, and maybe chiken and chedder
Delicious! I use Pilsbury refrigerated thin crust pizza dough for simplicity. I just unroll it onto a greased baking sheet, sprinkle it with mozz cheese, lay the pepperoni on top, and then another layer of cheese. I roll it all up into a log, then bring the ends together to make a "ring". Seal all the edges well with water or the filling will leak! I finish with the egg wash, sprinkle of italian seasoning and grated parm. cheese. The presentation is so pretty I like to serve it to company. And it tastes awesome, too! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2004
Note, there is no need to let the dough rise. You can use it in the same manner as soon as it's thawed.
This is better than another pepperoni bread I tried on here. I turned the bread upside down before putting in oven. Spread a little bit of egg on top and put garlic salt on top. And I used mozarella cheese on top and inside. DELICIOUS!!!! Bread stayed together and everything. This time I didn't use the recommended time to cook because last bread I made I burned it. So I kept an eye on it while it baked!!! Delicious...excellent for pizza lovers!!!!! 2 thumbs up!! Thanks Holly!!
I made this version and it came out okay, just needs a little moisture in the filling. I also made a version using chopped spinach sauted with olive oil and garlic, feta cheese, mozzerella cheese and chicken breasts that were marinated with pesto and grilled. That version was amazing! Very moist and yummy. Took both breads out on a fishing trip and served with marinara sauce that was heated and kept in a thermos. That was some good fishing lunch!
Used turkey pepperoni and sprinkled with Italian seasoning. I should have cooked it a little longer because it was a bit doughy but that might be the oven. Also like other reviewers suggested you need to roll tightly but that's just about the look of it and this is delicious served with some warm pasta sauce. I used a jar of marinara from the pantry.
Awesome! Added some minced garlic and parm cheese. Also layered cheese before pepperoni.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2002
This is a very easy way to make pepperoni bread. I added sauce and after making into a rectangle and adding the toppings I did a braided top, sprayed with olive oil instead of the egg, and sprinkled with grated parmesan and a little garlic powder instead of the herbs to add flavoring to the crust. I also found it baked best at 425 for about 18 minutes to get a golden crust. This was easier than making peperoni rolls out of the frozen bread rolls. A lot less time.
I followed this recipe but made a few changes. I used turkey pepperoni, added extra cheese (6 oz wasn't enough, IMO), and I omitted the egg and brushed it with EVOO instead. I didn't roll it quite tight enough so I know to do that next time. It tasted really great, even though it didn't look perfect. I will definitely make this again...it was a hit with my family. We ate it plain without the extra marinara but I bet that would be tasty also. I plan to make another version with spinach and feta next time!!
This bread is a family favorite at our house! I served it last night at a New Years Eve party and it was a huge hit. The bread was done a little early, so I had to wrap it in foil to keep it warm. The inside of the bread was much fluffier than it normally is when I serve it immediately. From now on will be wrapping in foil for 15 minutes once I take it out of the oven.
I REALLY wanted this to work, I followed the directions exactly and when the bread was done baking the inner layer was not cooked all the way. I did NOT want to toss it, so I went ahead and sliced it up and then baked it for a few more minutes so it could cook through. I don't understand how so many made this with no problems, I would think its me but I did exactly as the recipe stated. It did taste good though, and after my quick save it was edible. Maybe next time I will fold it in half like a calzone or something.
Excellent! Very easy to make, everyone loved it! I did sprinkle some garlic salt and cajun seasonings on top for some added falvor and color. Will make again this evening, since we ate the whole loaf last night. **Edited to add: I baked this again tonite and used pepperjack cheese and fresh slices of jalapeno in addition to the pepperoni and spices. It was delish--I may make it this way permanently!
This was so good and easy! I used a mixture of mozzarella and asiago cheese. I will try it with fontina cheese next. H loved it so much, he ate the WHOLE thing...LOL I served warm marinara sauce on the side for dipping. Update: Made it with four cheese blend and added gouda and sharp cheddar, along with some Italian seasoning. DELISH!
Accidentally purchased frozen pizza dough instead of bread dough. I followed the instructions as written and it still turned out great. I made three rolls and used a lot of different toppings. Fun and yummy!
I use regualar rolls when I make this. Any roll will do, and I have even used english muffins. I mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and then spoon it on. I preheat my broiler, and pop them in. They take 3 minutes and are just as yummy, if not better.
I took this to a friend's house and it was a hit. My husband told me I could make it ANY TIME! I used only one layer of pepperoni and then added about 1 cup of chopped/cooked Italian Sausage. I added about 1/4 freshly grated parmesan cheese and did not have the onion flakes, so I sprinkled with garlic powder.
YUMMY! We have a really good pizza place called Big Lous here in San Antonio and they make pizza wraps which is similar to this recipe. My husband loved this! Next time I will try to stuff with more Mozzarella cheese dont be afraid to cause you dont think it will roll up!
I made mine with fresh bread instead of frozen and it was a big hit with family but even with herbs was missing something. Not sure what but it was a little bland for me. Still made a great lunch and everyone at work wanted to try it.
Excellent recipe. I used fresh minced garlic along with the oregano and basil (skipping the onion flake)and put half of the cheese before the pepperoni and the other half after. I should've listened to other reviewers and rolled a little tighter. Still turned out great and was delicious!
Delicious recipe that was easy to make. I used homemade pizza dough (Jay's Pizza Crust recipe from this site) instead of frozen dough. I added red pepper flakes to the seasoning mixture. I made a large batch of these one day to freeze to have for later. They froze well and tasted great when baked. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2003
Best one i have tried yet! very very easy and fast.
I've been making this recipe for awhile now and it's extremely easy!!! I make 3 to 5 loaves in a batch...if you put them all in the oven at the same time (which i do 3 at a time) just keep an eye on them but i let them bake a few minutes longer. Instead of taking different spices and measuring them, I use the italian seasoning on both the inside and outside of the bread..careful can be overpowering but definitely gives it some nice flavor. i have also made this with ham and hot pepper cheese and salami and swiss cheese. BOTH very good!!!!
This recipe was really good and easy to make. I used my bread machine to make the dough (1 pound of italian bread dough). I sprinkled some crushed red pepper flakes on it along with the other spices. I baked it for exactly 35 minutes and then served it with pizza sauce for dipping. My son, who loves pepperoni rolls, thought it was great.
This was fantastic! Super easy to make--I didn't have some of the spices so I just sprinkled on some minced garlic(in olive oil) and whatever else I could find in the cupboard. You can also omit the meat entirely--and serve it as cheese bread. Delish! This is my new favorite! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Excellent recipe with lots of flavor. I followed the advice of other cooks and put the cheese on first. I used a como of Grinder's Italian seasoning and another blend. Will make this recipe again and again. So easy and delicious!
SUGGESTIONS: Want to cut the time from 12 hours to less than 2 hours? Use pizza dough from the canned biscuit section of the grocery store. It turns out softer and you don't have to thaw or let it rise. I like the original crust better but have used the pizza dough and it works really well. Also, I have made this with scrambled eggs, green pepper, cheese, and onions and I have made it with sausage, green pepper, onion, mozarella and spread Dijon mustard on the inside of the bread dough. I have always had people wanting the recipe.
WONDERFUL KEEPER!!!! I used refrigerated pizza dough because I was short on time. I used the suggestion to layer the cheese first then used pepperoni and mushroom slices. Wrapped and baked. It was gone before it had a chance to cool off.
This is a great base for a recipe. Instead of complaining about what was missing and what I added I must give the author credit for their recipe. I added what I knew my boys would like and all they could say was when can we have this again. So to the person who posted this thank you.
WOW. THESE ARE GOOD. Made as written except I added a 1/4 c of pizza sauce to the filling. It kept it from drying out. These baked up big and full. Make sure to get the egg wash down the side of the bread. I also made diagonal cuts across the top of the loaf before baking. Made one with pepperoni and one without. Both were great. Used the extra pizza sauce for dipping. One word of caution. I made these for dinner and they sat like a load of bricks in the stomach!! LOL. if making for dinner serve with a salad. As an appetizer for many people? Perfect.
This was really good, but I only gave it 4 stars because I felt the oregano and basil overpowered the other tastes of the pepperoni and melted cheeses. I will make this again, but next time I will cut the seasonings in half.
SO good! Used refrigerated pizza dough (Pillsbury brand, I think) and baked it for about 5 fewer minutes, and it came out perfect. Will definitely make again for a quick, easy, and yummy appetizer or dinner for two with a side salad.
I made a pizza dough from scratch and used a combo of cheeses that I had leftover from a make-your-own-pizza party. I served it with some pizza sauce and my family thought it was a great, fun dinner night.
So delicious! I couldn't find frozen bread at the grocery store...had to use frozen parker house roll dough and squish them together to form the dough rectangle...it worked though. And still tasted awesome.
This is a favorite!!! I have made this more than a few times!! Excellent every time, I have made this original and have varied it..adding provolone or switching crumpled cooked sausage for the pepperoni! Great with a side of marinara sauce and a salad!
My husband loved this; said it was like a homemade hot pocket! I used refrigerated pizza crust to save time, and added some garlic powder to the spices. I also spread some spaghetti sauce on the dough before adding cheese and pepperoni, as I was concerned it would be dry. I cut my dough in half and made two rolls. One my hubby ate right away, the other we froze. The frozen one was just as delicious as the fresh one! We will make again!
I followed the recipe exactly except for putting a tad less seasoning on the bread. I taste tested this tonight for a party I'm throwing and it got the thumbs up from my pepperoni loving husband. I'm making an extra loaf to freeze for later!
