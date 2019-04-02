Easy Pepperoni Bread

Frozen bread dough makes this tasty recipe a breeze to prepare! Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Italian seasonings are rolled together, baked to delicious perfection, then cut into bite-sized delights. Your guests will beg for the recipe!

Recipe by MARBALET

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Allow frozen bread dough to thaw approximately 8 hours, or overnight, in the refrigerator. Place dough in a large, lightly greased bowl. Place bowl in a warm location, and allow dough to rise until doubled (2 to 3 hours). Punch down dough.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • On a lightly greased, large baking sheet, roll dough into an approximately 12x18 inch rectangle. Brush dough lightly with olive oil. Sprinkle with basil, onion flakes and oregano. Layer with pepperoni to within a half inch of the edges. Top with mozzarella cheese.

  • Beginning with the longest edge, roll dough into a thin cylinder and seal seam. Glaze with egg.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 35 minutes, or until golden brown. Cut into bite sized pieces to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 240.7mg. Full Nutrition
