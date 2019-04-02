Easy Pepperoni Bread

I would give this 100 stars but it only goes up to 5! Perfect, perfect, perfect!!! I made two at one time. One we ate, the other we froze. Three weeks later, the frozen one was just as delicious as the fresh one was (no thawing needed, goes right from freezer to oven, wrapped in foil. I don't think this is necessary, but it sure made it good: I used a garlic-flavored extra virgin olive oil on the dough, and I placed the cheese first (as other reviewers mentioned) and then the pepperoni on top of that. After rolling, I brushed with egg and then topped with a little bit of shredded cheese just for looks. My kids (even the picky one) LOVED this. This is the keeper of all keepers. Tasted like I bought it at an Italian bakery or restaurant, even better, and was so easy! Can't wait to try other fillings...ham & cheese, broccoli or spinach & cheese, philly cheesesteak (fried onions, steak & cheese). Thanks for submitting this!!!!!