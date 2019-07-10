Crabby Horseradish Dip

Rating: 4 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Quick, easy, warm, creamy and ADDICTIVE!!! This very simple crabmeat dip will put a smile on the face of even your crabbiest guests! Serve with your favorite crackers and pretzels.

By Iron Chef Suzi-Q

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
2 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium microwave safe bowl, blend crabmeat, cream cheese, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, chili sauce and lemon juice.

    Advertisement

  • Microwave the mixture on high 3 to 5 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 5g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 90.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Rebslo
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
Quick and easy to prepare. I added some cocktail sauce instead of the chili sauce and added some garlic powder and cayenne pepper as well. I put it in the fridge overnight and thought it tasted better the second day. I also thought it tasted nice cold. Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

akcooker
Rating: 2 stars
12/07/2003
This was rather disappointing. Took it to a New Year's Eve party and only half of it was eaten. No one even commented on it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rebslo
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
Quick and easy to prepare. I added some cocktail sauce instead of the chili sauce and added some garlic powder and cayenne pepper as well. I put it in the fridge overnight and thought it tasted better the second day. I also thought it tasted nice cold. Read More
Helpful
(23)
TRY IT ONCE
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
This dip was delicious! You are supposed to serve it hot but it tastes just as good cold. Very easy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2005
This was great with fresh crabmeat 1/2 cup mayo cocktail sauce rather than chili sauce and a tablespoon of Dijon mustard. It is really good served cold the next day.Thank you Chef Suzi-Q! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
JEANNE61242
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
Great taste...couldn't be easier! Jeanne Read More
Helpful
(7)
KECIA123
Rating: 1 stars
12/07/2003
Hubby and I both rated this as AWFUL! Read More
Helpful
(5)
akcooker
Rating: 2 stars
12/07/2003
This was rather disappointing. Took it to a New Year's Eve party and only half of it was eaten. No one even commented on it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
CMDKQB
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
So good and easy. A bit too much bite for little children but would recommend for anyone else who loves crab! A great dip! Read More
Helpful
(5)
MJG7
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
Very good! I served it cold and added diced red and yellow peppers-worked well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
KANGA4ROO
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2003
Took to office potluck and it was a hit! Served it with white corn tortilla chips which complimented it nicely. I found it a bit bland so I added a DASH of seasoning salt for the extra spice! Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022