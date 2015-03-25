Mock Devonshire Cream

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Mock Devonshire cream is used to top scones. Grandma Johnson's on this site is excellent to pair it up with. Take warm scones right out of the oven, spread with strawberry preserves, and top with Devonshire cream.

By JILL

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until foamy. Gradually add sugar, continuing to beat until medium-stiff peaks form. Fold sour cream into the mixture until smooth.

Cook's Note:

You can replace the whipping cream with 8 ounces cream cheese; just stir with sugar until smooth before adding sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 21.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

LynAnne W.
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2017
Easy recipe (thank you immersion blender) for a quick sweet topping for scones and pastries. Since my family thought the sour cream taste was a bit too much (and quite honestly they wanted something sweeter), I increased the sugar to 4-5 tbsp which made it amazing. Thanks for sharing this time saver! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Bowdidge
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2015
Nothing like real Devon cream. However it does taste good and makes a good dessert or scone topping. ( the cream I made was thinner because I used table cream since I didn't have whipping cream) Read More
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2015
Not exactly like Devonshire cream but still pretty tasty! I'd make it again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2019
Very smooth and satisfying on a bagel or english muffin.. yum. Read More
