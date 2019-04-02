Italian Sausage Dip

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars This was a very good recipe. I didn't want anything spicy so I omitted the chiles and I used regular sausage instead of Italian. I wanted a little something with sweetness so I think adding 1/4 cup of cocktail would be awesome in this recipe. I made it for a scrapbook party and it was a hit. I had the recipe printed out and I had to give it away that night because someone wanted the recipe. I'll most likely be making this again. Thank you. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I used 2 lbs. of sausage..one hot the other mild. I also used a whole container of chopped tomatoes that you get in the produce dept. about 1/2 container of chopped onion and 1/2 of bell pepper..to save time! I only used 1 can of the chile peppers. When the veggies were tender, I added some fontina (Italian) and munster cheese. Delish! I served with the garlic bagel chips and Scoops! It was the hit at our Italian appetizer night! Helpful (15)

Rating: 2 stars I made this last night for company and it just didn't turn out well. I followed the recipe exactly but it was runny and didn't have much flavor. I cooked it for about 3hrs. and eventually added a bunch of cheese to thicken it up. I don't know why it's called a "dip"-it's just too hard to eat that way. My total cooking time was about 6hrs. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I took this to a party this weekend. I doubled the recipe and put it into my 5 qt. crock pot.It was gone in minutes!!! Everybody loved it and wanted the recipe. I served it with Tostitos Scoops so you could get lots of the dip with each bite. Thanks Lois for a very yummy and differant dip. My friend suggested thinning it down a little bit with either milk or half and half saute the peppers and onions with the sausage and serving it over pasta for a meal. Can't wait to try it that way too. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is awesome. I made it for a party. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I followed the recipe to the T and it was perfect. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I made this for a family dinner and was somewhat disappointed. It was very bland and we kept adding ingredients to it to give it some flavor. IF I ever try this again I will use spicy sausage and a couple cans of spicy Rotel instead of the chilis and tomatoes. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic everyone thought it was a hit. So easy to make and I put it in the slow cooker so it was hot all night we loved it. It will be a staple at all our get togethers Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Love this dish! For a party I made 2lbs of regular mild sausage 8oz sour cream & 1 1/2 packets of cream cheese mixed in with green pepper red onion & tomatoes (a 15oz can of diced tomatoes helps save time). I cooked the sausage in the skillet first to drain the fat. Then I let it simmer with everything else on low for a couple of hours otherwise you'll want to cook on high for an hour so the veggies are soft. It was not runny & still very tasty despite the cut in sour cream & cream cheese. It was gone in minutes! Also recommend a crock pot liner to cut down on cleaning time. Helpful (5)