Italian Sausage Dip

Rating: 4.32 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve this rich, creamy sausage dip warm with your favorite chips.

By Lois

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place Italian sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together sausage, tomatoes, green bell peppers, onions, green chile peppers, sour cream and cream cheese.

  • Transfer mixture to a slow cooker. Cook on high heat approximately 1 hour, or until vegetables are soft. Reduce heat and simmer until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 229.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Reviews:
CHELLENE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was a very good recipe. I didn't want anything spicy so I omitted the chiles and I used regular sausage instead of Italian. I wanted a little something with sweetness so I think adding 1/4 cup of cocktail would be awesome in this recipe. I made it for a scrapbook party and it was a hit. I had the recipe printed out and I had to give it away that night because someone wanted the recipe. I'll most likely be making this again. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(17)
CeCe
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2006
I used 2 lbs. of sausage..one hot the other mild. I also used a whole container of chopped tomatoes that you get in the produce dept. about 1/2 container of chopped onion and 1/2 of bell pepper..to save time! I only used 1 can of the chile peppers. When the veggies were tender, I added some fontina (Italian) and munster cheese. Delish! I served with the garlic bagel chips and Scoops! It was the hit at our Italian appetizer night! Read More
Helpful
(15)
MNKYGRRRL
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
I made this last night for company and it just didn't turn out well. I followed the recipe exactly but it was runny and didn't have much flavor. I cooked it for about 3hrs. and eventually added a bunch of cheese to thicken it up. I don't know why it's called a "dip"-it's just too hard to eat that way. My total cooking time was about 6hrs. Read More
Helpful
(15)
CINDYM145
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2005
I took this to a party this weekend. I doubled the recipe and put it into my 5 qt. crock pot.It was gone in minutes!!! Everybody loved it and wanted the recipe. I served it with Tostitos Scoops so you could get lots of the dip with each bite. Thanks Lois for a very yummy and differant dip. My friend suggested thinning it down a little bit with either milk or half and half saute the peppers and onions with the sausage and serving it over pasta for a meal. Can't wait to try it that way too. Read More
Helpful
(11)
FUN22SUN
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2004
This recipe is awesome. I made it for a party. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I followed the recipe to the T and it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Andrea
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2009
I made this for a family dinner and was somewhat disappointed. It was very bland and we kept adding ingredients to it to give it some flavor. IF I ever try this again I will use spicy sausage and a couple cans of spicy Rotel instead of the chilis and tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
taag4
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
This was fantastic everyone thought it was a hit. So easy to make and I put it in the slow cooker so it was hot all night we loved it. It will be a staple at all our get togethers Read More
Helpful
(5)
KentStater
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2009
Love this dish! For a party I made 2lbs of regular mild sausage 8oz sour cream & 1 1/2 packets of cream cheese mixed in with green pepper red onion & tomatoes (a 15oz can of diced tomatoes helps save time). I cooked the sausage in the skillet first to drain the fat. Then I let it simmer with everything else on low for a couple of hours otherwise you'll want to cook on high for an hour so the veggies are soft. It was not runny & still very tasty despite the cut in sour cream & cream cheese. It was gone in minutes! Also recommend a crock pot liner to cut down on cleaning time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
reggie34
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
Very hearty dip. I use hot italian sausage links and grilled them along with the peppers (one red one green) and onion. Also added some roasted garlic. Next time I would maybe cut back an ounce or two of sour cream to make even thicker. A drained can of diced tomatoes w/ gr. chiles work well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com.