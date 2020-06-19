Homemade Catalina Dressing

Catalina dressing is easily made with a few ingredients from your cupboard. It's so simple and tastes like store-bought, but a little better. It's better because it's homemade, and homemade always tastes better! Use this as a marinade, in cooking, or on a salad.
I was in the middle of making taco salad and realized I was all out of Catalina dressing. Found this recipe and made it, substituting apple cider vinegar for red wine vinegar. Family said it was the best taco salad they've ever had. Score!!
This is a nice dressing, although I think it tastes more like French dressing rather than Catalina (lucky us, we like both!). Certainly is simple enough to mix up, and I agree, Samy, homemade's always better.
This was delicious and tasted almost exactly like the bottled dressing. It took a couple seconds to mix it up, I had everything in the house. Is not as red as the bottled dressing. I used Apple Cider Vinegar, Vegetable oil and also added a little garlic powder. My husband loved it, I'll definitely make this again!
It isn't as dark orange as the Catalina's I have used before but a very pretty color none the less. It literally took me three minutes to have this blended and ready for dinner. Tangy and sweet. I will make it again.
Even though my red wine vinegar was a little sketchy, this turned out fabulous. I didn't have celery flakes, so I used celery seeds. Sweeter and runnier than store bought, but that just means a smaller amount goes a long ways. I will be using this recipe instead of store bought from now on!!!
I didn't have quite all the ingredients... I substitued celery seed for the celery flakes, garlic powder instead of onion powder, and basil instead of italian seasoning. Very pleased with the way this turned out! So close to bottled! I'll be making this often!!
I scaled to 1 serving as I just needed a few tbsps to make a copycat Big Mac sauce. I found it too sweet and oily, next time I would halve the sugar and oil. It definitely needs a little salt as well as it was flat. Good in a pinch as it uses pantry ingredients.
This was awesome. It is just like the catalina dressing I usually buy. Great job
I added a little more sugar also I didn't have any of the spices except paprika. So I added onion and garlic powder. Now I can't get the bottled stuff, it just tastes gross. This is the best dressing ever!
This is better than store bought! I don't say that lightly. My kids love it. My husband loves it! We were recently visiting family and they only had the bottled stuff. We all missed this homemade dressing. I don't even think about buying it anymore.
Delicious recipe. I used a blend in equal parts red wine vinegar and braggs apple cider. Used smoke paprika instead of regular, and added about 1/3 of a small red onion. Pulverized in my la machine. Perfect for our chicken salad tonight!
I was in the middle of making taco salad when I realized that our Catalina dressing had gone bad. I turned to the internet to see if there was something that I could use instead when I came up on this recipe. Now the only problem that I have is keeping enough of this homemade Catalina in the house. My daughter loves it on everything she'll eat it on her chips and she'll eat it on everything she actually has started to eat salad which he never used to do! So thank God for this recipe I finally got her to eat salad! If they had a 8 star rating I would give them 10.
