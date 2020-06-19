Homemade Catalina Dressing

Catalina dressing is easily made with a few ingredients from your cupboard. It's so simple and tastes like store-bought, but a little better. It's better because it's homemade, and homemade always tastes better! Use this as a marinade, in cooking, or on a salad.

Recipe by samy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend together sugar, red wine vinegar, canola oil, ketchup, paprika, onion powder, celery flakes, and Italian seasoning in a blender until smooth.

Tips

White wine vinegar can be used instead of red wine vinegar.

Olive oil can be used instead of canola oil.

185 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 14.1g; sodium 85.5mg. Full Nutrition
