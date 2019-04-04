Lebanese Restaurant Rice Pilaf

4.1
7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It took me three tries, but I finally nailed a restaurant-style Lebanese rice pilaf. Nothing I tried online came close to this. I guess the secret is the right kind of rice, the correct rice-to-water ratio, and of course, plenty of butter and oil! Find a good Lebanese yogurt marinade, grill some meats, and get a hold of some hummus. If you're from southeast Michigan or anywhere else with a large Middle Eastern population, you will feel like you're eating at your favorite place. Trust me.

Recipe by NELLYDESIGN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large bowl with water. Add rice and let soak for 10 minutes; drain and rinse until water runs clear.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1/4 cup butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir orzo in hot butter-oil mixture until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add drained rice and increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir orzo-rice mixture until rice is coated in butter-oil mixture and starts to turn translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour 4 cups water over rice mixture and add salt; stir and bring to a boil. Cover the skillet, reduce heat to low, and simmer until rice is fluffy and tender yet firm, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate skillet over medium heat; cook and stir almonds until toasted and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup butter and tahini until almonds are evenly coated.

  • Mix almond mixture into rice mixture.

Tips

Squeeze a little lemon over the top of rice at the end for some added tartness.

Use other roasted nuts like pistachios or cashews, or even add some golden raisins for variety.

Some restaurants use little pieces of vermicelli or angel hair pasta instead of orzo, so you can substitute those if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 641.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/25/2022