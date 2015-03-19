Five Cup Fruit Salad
Quick and easy! In our family, this is a holiday favorite. We make it for every Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter dinner.
This makes a delicious very simple recipe ....so easy to make and tasty....My Favourite....Thank you..Read More
I made this just as the recipe states and it was delicious. It is not as sweet as some fruit salads, which we particularly liked. The sour cream along with the sweetness of the marshmallows creates a lovely balance. I will make this again ... and again!
I use vanilla Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
Awesome! Made 6x version for a large church group of oldies, and they loved it. None left and many compliments. So many had not tried this sour cream version and enjoyed it much more than the whipped cream/cool whip one.
I also added canned peaches and it was a hit!
My sweet tooth was acting up and I found this recipe and had the ingredients. I used cool whip instead of sour cream and thoroughly enjoyed it right away (did not see the put in the fridge for 8 hours).
Yes, I have made this salad, been awhile. I also add small containers cool whip too. Very very Good. Crowd pleaser
Yum. Super easy to prepare and very tasty. This will become a tradition for Easter at our house. Love it!
I made this for Easter and my family loved it! Go for the double recipe if taking to a potluck or it won't be enough. Will make again.
Awesome! I used mini colored marshmallows for the kids and they loved it. Simple and tasty~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Even with the sour cream, it was still a little on the sweet side for my tastes. I wasn't sure whether to use sweetened or unsweetened coconut, same with the mandarin oranges, so I'll do unsweetened next time. I think it could also use a splash of lemon. Also - I threw in a half cup of pecans. My friends at the party loved it. I will definitely make it again with a few tweaks to the recipe. I do love how easy it is. A perfect thing to throw together in a rush.
I made this for Easter. I had 2 cans of Mandarin oranges, 1 can pineapple, 3 apples and 2 little containers of peaches. Mixed it together with 2 cups marshmallows, and 3 containers. raspberry yogurt. I had walnuts for the adults. Very yummy and used up odds and ends in the fridge!
It’s a family favorite! So yummy!