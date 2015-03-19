Five Cup Fruit Salad

13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Quick and easy! In our family, this is a holiday favorite. We make it for every Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter dinner.

By Christine Ricks

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sour cream, coconut, marshmallows, and pineapple together in a bowl; garnish with mandarin oranges.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 82mg. Full Nutrition
