Sesame Seed Baked Tofu

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I had a picky 19 year-old try this and he gobbled it up, as did everybody else at the table. People were disappointed, but only because I didn't have enough.

By Burgz

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
6 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange tofu slices into a square baking dish in a single layer.

  • Stir water, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and cornstarch together in a small saucepan; bring to a boil while stirring continually. Pour sesame oil into the boiling mixture while stirring to incorporate fully; remove from heat and pour over the tofu.

  • Marinate tofu for 15 minutes.

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Cook sesame seeds in skillet until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

  • Bake tofu in preheated oven until it looks glazed, about 25 minutes. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion.

Cook's Note:

If preparing tofu in advance, refrigerate overnight to marinate, rotating tofu occasionally to keep covered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 11.4g; sodium 918.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2015
Sesame Seed Baked Tofu Haiku: "Had to drain tofu. Or it would've been too wet. End taste was just fine." I marinated my tofu (that I'd weighted b/t paper-towel lined plates and a cast-iron skillet) in its 6 slices overnight but I wish that I'd cut them into cubes so that they could've absorbed more flavor and also had more surface area for baking. At 30 min. the texture of said 6 slices just wasn't what I was after i.e. a little on the crispier side which I know isn't the easiest to accomplish w/ tofu and probably even more difficult if you don't drain the liquid from it 1st which this recipe neglects to mention doing. But in the end despite it not being more crispy the flavor was quite nice and I served it w/ basmati rice and steamed broccoli for a light dinner. Read More
Helpful
(5)
