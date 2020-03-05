Rating: 3 stars

Sesame Seed Baked Tofu Haiku: "Had to drain tofu. Or it would've been too wet. End taste was just fine." I marinated my tofu (that I'd weighted b/t paper-towel lined plates and a cast-iron skillet) in its 6 slices overnight but I wish that I'd cut them into cubes so that they could've absorbed more flavor and also had more surface area for baking. At 30 min. the texture of said 6 slices just wasn't what I was after i.e. a little on the crispier side which I know isn't the easiest to accomplish w/ tofu and probably even more difficult if you don't drain the liquid from it 1st which this recipe neglects to mention doing. But in the end despite it not being more crispy the flavor was quite nice and I served it w/ basmati rice and steamed broccoli for a light dinner.