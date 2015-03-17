Cheesy Potato Casserole from Ore-Ida®

I used this recipe as a base but made some significant changes. First, I shredded my own potatoes and added poached and shredded chicken breast for some protein (Poaching the chicken helps keep it very moist. If you use a hand mixer to shred it afterwards, it's fast and the perfect consistency). I also added cooked bell peppers and some broccoli pieces, and omitted the cornflake topping. Overall these changes were successful, but in the future, I'd cook the whole thing longer on a lower temperature (perhaps in a slow cooker) to allow the potatoes to get a little softer (my slices were a bit thicker than store-bought hashbrowns, I suspect). As for the original recipe, we did find the sour cream was a little overpowering. Next time I will cut that in half and try replacing with a different canned soup (cheddar cheese?), a cup of chicken gravy, or perhaps some chicken stock. I will also omit the extra salt. Overall my picky family liked this dish, and with some tweaks to the sauce, I think it will be a great base for building up weekday meals.