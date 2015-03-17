Cheesy Potato Casserole from Ore-Ida®
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 433.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.8g 26 %
carbohydrates: 31.5g 10 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 29.4g 45 %
saturated fat: 17.7g 89 %
cholesterol: 73.2mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 1069.8IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 4mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 2.9mg 5 %
folate: 48.8mcg 12 %
calcium: 281.2mg 28 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 17.5mg 6 %
potassium: 148.9mg 4 %
sodium: 857.4mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 264.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.