Cheesy Potato Casserole from Ore-Ida®

Comfort food at its best, this creamy, cheesy casserole with lots of shredded hash browns works either as a main dish or hearty side.

By Ore-Ida

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat 13x9 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together soup, sour cream, salt and pepper. Stir in cheese, onion and hash browns until well mixed. Spoon evenly into baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cereal and butter. Sprinkle evenly on top of hash brown mixture.

  • Bake uncovered for 45 to 50 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste if desired. Garnish with additional sliced green onion if desired.

Tips

* TIP: If desired, substitute condensed cream of chicken soup or condensed cream of turkey soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 857.4mg. Full Nutrition
