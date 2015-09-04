Raw Food Snacks - Marzipan!

Raw food marzipan is delicious and it is so easy to make. Only healthy natural ingredients.

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Combine agave nectar and spinach leaves in a bowl; puree with an immersion blender until mixture is smooth. Add almond flour and knead with your hands, adding more almond flour as necessary, until you have a firm dough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; carbohydrates 22.5g; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
