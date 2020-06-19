Deep Dish Cookie in a Mug

Based off some of the reviews and the fact that i was craving a pb cookie instead i changed up the recipe. I actually did a combo of this and the peanut butter cookie recipe quite a bit of recipes a head of this one. I went mainly off of this recipe except for i added 2 tbsp of pb and an eggwhite (bc someone stated that there werent enoughnliquids in the recipe)...when i finally finished all of the steps i noticed the dough was a bit too sticky looking for cookies, more of a cake consistancy, i looked uo how to "fix" this, and added just a tad bit of flour (and a little bit of sugar to "even" things out). The cookie dough looked perfect, it smelled delicious and wheni tasted it, it was really good actually. I took a spoonful out and stuck in the microwave where i shoukd have known things would go wrong (bc c'mon, its a cookie recipe for tthe MICROWAVE...)it was disgusting! It came out of the microwave still smelling delicious but when i looked at it i was surprised to see that it was not a cookie at all but more of a cake/brownie typw od thing...not sure if what i added made the difference so i rated a 3 . Moral of the story: if you dont know how to change and create recipes, follow the recipe...