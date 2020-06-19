Deep Dish Cookie in a Mug
This deep dish cookie recipe, mixed in a mug and cooked in the microwave, is a great after-school snack. Feel free to add nuts or other things instead of chocolate chips.
I made it with oatmeal instead of flour and an egg instead of the butter as a healthier alternative.Read More
Deep Dish Cookie in a Mug Haiku: "Five stars from daughter, cute and easy recipe, just a tad bit flawed." I thought the texture was much more like cake-in-a-mug, but the taste was pretty good, and it wasn't as messy as I expected (I thought it would stick to the mug and never come out.) However, the dough was too crumbly and dry, so I had to add a couple splashes of milk; actually dumped the dough out of the mug into a larger bowl to ensure it was all properly combined and not still so dry, thereby defeating the simplicity of just preparing in the one mug. Also, I know that microwave powers can vary considerably, but I had to zap mine for more like 2 min. to not have it look so wet and raw. It popped out of the mug w/ a spoon (and had to be eaten w/ said spoon) and daughter loved it and wants to make it again; me, not so much. Fun to experiment in the kitchen w/ her, and like it said, it tasted like a chocolate chip (oops, I used mini choc chips) cookie, so thanks for sharing your recipe! :-)Read More
I made it with oatmeal instead of flour and an egg instead of the butter as a healthier alternative.
As is this recipe makes no sense. There are no wet ingredients apart from 2 tablespoons of butter. Nothing to bind the rest. I ended up having to add a bunch of sour cream to make this into a real dough and it was quite good.
I was bit skeptical but these actually came out great! I added a few drops of lime juice and a bit of peel instead of chocolate, and scooped the dough onto a lightly greased ceramic plate instead- which worked wonders! They cooked perfectly in one minute. I made three cookies out of this recipe, and they were crunchy on the outside and warm soft and not at all day in the middle. You have to be patient though and let them cool so they can actually acquire cookie texture. Over all I definitely recommend!
Add 1 tbsp. applesauce and 1 tsp cocoa powder-perfect :)
Way too dry, do not make this mug cake. I had to modify the recipe by adding more milk
It was too hard. Possibly too much butter.
For a quick, easy snack that can be made in just a few minutes, when you don't have an oven, it's a great find. When the oven gets back to work you'll still like this treat.
it was okay, i had to edit a few things while making it. i added milk and a little less salt but thats just me
Needs liquid! I decided to trust the recipe, despite my reservations. What a mistake!
i followed all of the steps correctly and it did not work, it was soggy.
Mom and I were both having a crave and I found this recipe. Side by side mugs with ingredients as per the recipe. Cook each separately at one minute. One came out totally crunchy and the almost fluffy. The taste on both was 'eh'.
My go too recipe when I crave something sweet. I follow the recipe as is and they take care of the craving every time!
i didn't have baking powder so i went with baking soda, i didn't have brown sugar so i went with honey. and it was disgusting.
This is AMAZING. It is a little dry but it tastes delicious. Because I had no salt I didn’t use any and it was not to sweet.
I wish I had read the reviews first. This was the worst cookie recipe I have tried. I wish I had gone with my instinct and added an egg. I was baffled when it didn't have one but tried it anyway. It was like eating dust with a little chocolate in it.
Based off some of the reviews and the fact that i was craving a pb cookie instead i changed up the recipe. I actually did a combo of this and the peanut butter cookie recipe quite a bit of recipes a head of this one. I went mainly off of this recipe except for i added 2 tbsp of pb and an eggwhite (bc someone stated that there werent enoughnliquids in the recipe)...when i finally finished all of the steps i noticed the dough was a bit too sticky looking for cookies, more of a cake consistancy, i looked uo how to "fix" this, and added just a tad bit of flour (and a little bit of sugar to "even" things out). The cookie dough looked perfect, it smelled delicious and wheni tasted it, it was really good actually. I took a spoonful out and stuck in the microwave where i shoukd have known things would go wrong (bc c'mon, its a cookie recipe for tthe MICROWAVE...)it was disgusting! It came out of the microwave still smelling delicious but when i looked at it i was surprised to see that it was not a cookie at all but more of a cake/brownie typw od thing...not sure if what i added made the difference so i rated a 3 . Moral of the story: if you dont know how to change and create recipes, follow the recipe...
LOVE IT
This is pretty good! Instead of brown sugar, I only used white, I put a little extra flour and vanilla ( I like it a little extra vanillay), No chocolate chips, only blue sprinkles (Why are these so hard to find?) And I "baked" it on a ceramic plate lined with parchment paper. IT TURNED OUT YUMMY!! Hope this is somewhat helpful to someone, MTM
It burnt in some places but didn't cook in other places... Even though I followed the recipe and only put it in for 1 minute and then after checking on it for another 30 seconds :(
This recipe is so dry. Use another one
quick and yummy
I would give it 0 stars if I could! It some how melted through my MICROWAVE PROOF mug! This is absolutely toxic!! It ruined a good mug I’ve hadn’t for years that has done this stuff before. Not only that burn my kitchen smells disgusting and burnt even though it wasn’t even cooked! I had a friend of mine check out my microwave too I can tell you it wasn’t to blame. DO NOT MAKE THIS RECIPIE IM BEGGING YOU
This recipe is terrible! I followed the directions exactly, but my "cookie" burned and it was a crumbly mess. I also think there was way too much butter. I was very disappointed with this recipe, don't waste your time.
This was pretty good, but way too many calories for me :( I will make this for the g/child when she comes for a visit though. I did subst. the white sugar with a 1/4 t. of liquid stevia to cut back on the sugar and it was plenty sweet for me. I also added 1 T. of egg and oiled the small 5" baking dish. It was a bit like eating choc-chip cake, so maybe I will try it without the egg next time.
Love it! I love the fact that it has no egg and also how easy it was to make. I followed the recipe exactly. I will be making this one again. also its really good with a scoop of icecream on top.
LOVE IT
Over all a good recipe that I have been using for a couple years every now and then. Make sure you do not use whole wheat flower or else the texture of the cookie will be crumbly and have less flavor! The taste is pretty good, and it does not take long to make this, and is good for a 1-person treat.
After I made it, but before "baking", I was wondering why people were saying it was so dry, because mine looked very moist. Once I put it in the microwave I finally understood. I put it in for a minute and when I took it out, it was bubbling, almost like boiling... but it was mostly solid. I took it out and let it set, then started to eat it. It was a crumbley raw mess. If I had let it cook longer, it would've definitely burned. I'm still baffled by how this weird textured 'thing' occurred.
Was skeptical that it had no wet ingredients, added a tablespoon of water, a bit dry but delicious flavour!
I prefer the texture to be a bit more "chewy". Overall, pretty ok with a tall glass of milk! I was craving and this recipe was the easiest I could find.
It came out great (well in my opinion anyway).... I ended up making 2 in one day.... I did make some changes I added golden syrup instead of vanilla extract I also used a dark chocolate block chopped up instead of chocolate chips And I cooked it for 30 seconds at a time
Recipe was very dry, did not hold together. smelled like burnt powder
try to add less salt like once pinch
Toooo sweet doesn’t cook well
It worked!!! I was craving for something sweet, but i didn't have any in the house .So instead of running to a store ,I decide to make mug cookies. I made sugar cookies with sprinkles inside. I added milk because it was to dry, but it was wonderful!!!!!
Very quick to make, I used white choc chips, and it came out great, don't worry if it sizzles a bit when you take it out!
