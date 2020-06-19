Deep Dish Cookie in a Mug

This deep dish cookie recipe, mixed in a mug and cooked in the microwave, is a great after-school snack. Feel free to add nuts or other things instead of chocolate chips.

By EmThePuppyLover

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Mix melted butter, white sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla together in a microwave-safe mug; add flour, baking powder, and salt and mix thoroughly. Stir chocolate chips into the doughy mixture until just combined.

  • Cook in microwave oven until cookie-like, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 756.3mg. Full Nutrition
