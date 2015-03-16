Mama's Best Ever Spaghetti & Meatballs

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A classic Italian-American dish that can be as simple or fancy as you want it to be.

By RAGÚ®

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, eggs and 1/2 cup Sauce in medium bowl; shape into 18 meatballs.

  • Bring remaining Sauce to a boil over medium-high heat in 12-inch skillet. Gently stir in uncooked meatballs. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes or until meatballs are done.

  • Serve over hot spaghetti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 57.9g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 147.2mg; sodium 716.4mg. Full Nutrition
