Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine
Also delicious with sliced grilled chicken!
Also delicious with sliced grilled chicken!
The sauce makes this dish. It's very tasty. Will definitely be making this again.Read More
This was terrible!Read More
The sauce makes this dish. It's very tasty. Will definitely be making this again.
I thought this was very good! I cooked the chicken in the oven ('allrecipes' Seasoned Oven-Roasted Chicken) also, I used fresh broccoli, adding it to the boiling fettuccine noodles during the last 4 minutes of cooking.
This was terrible!
This was the first time I ever made this dish and it was absolutely great. I gave some to my daughter in law and she loved it. I didn't change anything in the recipe.
Again, I'm sure it's my cooking, but it came out so dry. I added more milk, but still needed a lot more. Otherwise, it could have been a tasty dish.
love it
I made this dish firs the first time and my family and I loved it. I had never tried chicken & broccoli alredo. I will definately be making it again.
Made this with penne pasta instead of fettuccine it turned out great! Everyone loves it, seasoned the chicken while it cooked and used Prego sauce! Definitely will make it again!
Delicious
I would definitely make it again. I would liberally add lemon juice to it for some tang! It was easy and tasty.
Was having a dinner party for 5 adults and needed a simple receipe. This was delicious! Made some changes to increase amount. Used 1 head fresh broccoli, blanched. Used 2 # chicken tenders. Increased Alfredo sauce to 2-12 ounce jars. Added a small amount of 1/2 1/2 as fresh broccoli is not watery and it needed more liquid. Had enough fettuccine and sauce left over for another meal for myself plus an extra 1-1/2 cups sauce. Guests loved it! Pasta bowls were scraped clean! This is my new go to receipe!
I made my own alfredo sauce from scratch.
So good!! I loved it!
Great!! I was worried about it being a little dry, so I added some chicken broth mixed with cream cheese. My sweetie just loved the home cooked Chicken Alfredo with broccoli + French bread??