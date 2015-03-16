Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo with Fettuccine

Also delicious with sliced grilled chicken!

By RAGÚ®

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Melt Spread in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken, in batches if necessary, stirring occasionally, until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Remove chicken and set aside.

  • Stir Sauce and broccoli into same skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is heated through, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve over hot fettuccine and sprinkle, if desired, with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 95.7mg; sodium 513.4mg. Full Nutrition
