Chewy Peanut Butter Cranberry Bars

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is a variation from a old 4-H project book. I have been making them for years! I always, always, always have people asking me to make these! Great snack for road trips! I use no-sugar-added peanut butter.

By e.oliver365

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine corn syrup and brown sugar in a large saucepan; bring to a boil, cook at a boil for 1 minute, and remove from heat. Stir peanut butter and vanilla extract into sugar mixture. Add rice cereal, oats, cranberries, and coconut; stir well.

    Advertisement

  • Press peanut butter mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 13.2g; sodium 141.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Linda Coulter-Jones
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2019
Okay these are terrific!!! Only a 4 on this because I agree they need more oats. I didn't have any coconut but put in extra sunflower seeds to make up for it. Next time I will add more oatmeal and probably more peanut butter and cook the syrup longer so they aren't so soft. It is very humid today and they are just too soft!! Great recipe for a no-bake. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2016
This is a great basic recipe to which you can add whatever you like. I added sunflower seeds chia seeds ground flax seeds dried blueberries black and regular sesame seeds and dried apple. I cut and freeze mine; they are perfect when I'm ready for a treat. Read More
missrochester
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2016
Ok I have a confession lol I to have a peanut butter granola bar recipe that has been published BUT Shhhhhh dont tell anyone but yours are WAYYYYYYYYYY BETTER LOL seriously!! These are AMAZING!! your measurments are spot on! I made a few adjustments due to what I had on hand i used honey inplace of the corn syrup I also used 1 cup rice crispies and added a 1/2 cup of my homemade granola also I added in a handful of chocolate chips! Delish!! This is my NEW favorite granola bar recipe! Read More
Ann Freele
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2015
I loved this.I can just see all the possibilities! A great recipe and very easy to make. Hoping they store well Read More
Advertisement
Cathy Bogaart
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2018
I love these! I often use honey instead of corn syrup and a little less of it in general and then decrease the amount of cereal slightly. Instead I could just add less brown sugar to reduce sweetness. I also add flax seeds usually and whole peanuts when I don't have crunchy peanut butter. It's difficult to stop eating them because they're somewhat virtuous but really I should be treating them like a cookie. Read More
CMR415
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2017
This is hands down the best granola bar recipe I've ever tasted. Read More
Linda Coulter-Jones
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2019
Okay these are terrific!!! Only a 4 on this because I agree they need more oats. I didn't have any coconut but put in extra sunflower seeds to make up for it. Next time I will add more oatmeal and probably more peanut butter and cook the syrup longer so they aren't so soft. It is very humid today and they are just too soft!! Great recipe for a no-bake. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022