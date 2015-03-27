Jan's Old Bay Seasoning Substitute

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars We have an allium allergy in our house (garlic/onion) so have to avoid store-bought spice mixes. Learned the hard way with Old Bay in particular! I was smart and saved the container...keep refilling it with this and we are very happy with it! I love mixing it with mayo/sour cream and lemon juice for a dip. Also delicious sprinkled on fries. Thanks for the copy! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this before just guessing at it, but didn’t use some of the ingredients. I am allergic to mustard so just eliminate that, didn’t use cardamom because I didn’t have any, way less celery salt. All these people that complain about the salty taste should just use their heads and use less instead of complaining about it. I think it is a very good recipe. Thank you! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked the mix of flavor in this recipe. I used one tbsp of celery salt and one tbsp of celery seed then passed it through my mortar. Thank you for the recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars This was way too salty. Too much celery salt compared to the other ingredients. Won't make it again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars My family and I found this recipe to be salty as is. We preferred it using only 1-3/4 tsp. of celery salt and about 1/8 tsp. for all the spices for which were instructed a "pinch." Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I think the other ingredients besides the celery salt could be upped a little but otherwise worked out well for a recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I liked this but Robert didn't seem to. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great substitute and worked well instead of spending money on actual "Old Bay" seasoning. Used to make Connie's Zucchini Crab Cakes (from this site) and reduced the amount of celery salt to 2 tsp. I think 2 tbsp. would be too much...and too salty. Left the other seasoning amounts the same and this spice blend was perfect for what I was making...with 1 tsp left to use. Thanks for sharing the recipe! I'll be using it again! Helpful (1)