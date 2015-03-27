Jan's Old Bay Seasoning Substitute

Rating: 4.32 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Copycat version of Old Bay® seasoning.

By What's for dinner, mom?

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk celery salt, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, mustard, nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, cloves, and ginger together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 593.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

JennaLovesToCook
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
We have an allium allergy in our house (garlic/onion) so have to avoid store-bought spice mixes. Learned the hard way with Old Bay in particular! I was smart and saved the container...keep refilling it with this and we are very happy with it! I love mixing it with mayo/sour cream and lemon juice for a dip. Also delicious sprinkled on fries. Thanks for the copy! Read More
(21)

ADJ
Rating: 2 stars
04/05/2017
This was way too salty. Too much celery salt compared to the other ingredients. Won't make it again. Read More
(3)
Reviews:
JennaLovesToCook
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
We have an allium allergy in our house (garlic/onion) so have to avoid store-bought spice mixes. Learned the hard way with Old Bay in particular! I was smart and saved the container...keep refilling it with this and we are very happy with it! I love mixing it with mayo/sour cream and lemon juice for a dip. Also delicious sprinkled on fries. Thanks for the copy! Read More
(21)
Judi Gesell Judge
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2019
I have made this before just guessing at it, but didn’t use some of the ingredients. I am allergic to mustard so just eliminate that, didn’t use cardamom because I didn’t have any, way less celery salt. All these people that complain about the salty taste should just use their heads and use less instead of complaining about it. I think it is a very good recipe. Thank you! Read More
(4)
Buckwheat Queen
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2017
I really liked the mix of flavor in this recipe. I used one tbsp of celery salt and one tbsp of celery seed then passed it through my mortar. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
(3)
ADJ
Rating: 2 stars
04/05/2017
This was way too salty. Too much celery salt compared to the other ingredients. Won't make it again. Read More
(3)
Alexandra
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2016
My family and I found this recipe to be salty as is. We preferred it using only 1-3/4 tsp. of celery salt and about 1/8 tsp. for all the spices for which were instructed a "pinch." Read More
(2)
BARNKITTY
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2015
I think the other ingredients besides the celery salt could be upped a little but otherwise worked out well for a recipe. Read More
(2)
AEL
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2017
I liked this but Robert didn't seem to. Read More
(1)
SZYQ1
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2017
Great substitute and worked well instead of spending money on actual "Old Bay" seasoning. Used to make Connie's Zucchini Crab Cakes (from this site) and reduced the amount of celery salt to 2 tsp. I think 2 tbsp. would be too much...and too salty. Left the other seasoning amounts the same and this spice blend was perfect for what I was making...with 1 tsp left to use. Thanks for sharing the recipe! I'll be using it again! Read More
(1)
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2017
I have never had Old Bay Seasoning before so cannot vouch for its authenticity however it worked well in the chili recipe I was making. I did only use just under 2 tsp. of celery salt due to the reviews. I also subbed in a pinch of ground coriander for the cardamom just because I didn't feel like grinding it up just for the sake of such a small amount. Thanks for posting! Read More
(1)
