Mah's Jerk Rub

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy jerk rub to put on your meat of choice.

By Brian Jenkins

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Whisk red pepper flakes, allspice, curry powder, black pepper, thyme, cayenne pepper, and ginger together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

CoachJen
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2015
Whoa mamma! This rub has kick! This recipe makes a very small amount of rub but it goes far. I used it on two large chicken breasts that I cut into strips and pan fried. I put the chicken strips jerk rub and some olive oil into a ziplock bag and messaged it until the rub was evenly onto all the pieces and then pan fried it until it browned nicely (I would brown more and caramelize some onions to go with it next time). Let me tell you... we were in for a pleasant surprise! First bite gets that kick of spice. And then each bite had me tasting different spices. Sometimes the curry would come through or the ginger and definitely the cayenne. It's not like any other jerk I've had before but it gets 5 stars and we'll definitely use it in other dishes in the future. Thanks Mah;) Read More
Irene Y
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2015
Yum. I used this for cod and rice. Definitely has kick but it's worth it! Read More
