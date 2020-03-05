Uncle JJ's Rib Rub

1 of 53

Rating: 5 stars good rub very good rub I had a BBQ last weakened and I added this rub to chicken burgers and steak , and it was it hit ,I think with the right rubs and seasonings you can knock it out of the park even with a low quality piece of meat .good job uncle JJ???? Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Yowza! Kick City! We love it. If you are shy of heat you may want to reduce the cayenne and maybe the chili powder. Otherwise this is a fabulous rub for chicken or pork as suggested. I wouldn't use it on anything beef. We had it on a pork tenderloin and it was delish. Thank you uncle jj! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Uncle JJ, you are a GOOD MAN. The recipe was followed exactly. I tried this on pork chops and chicken (both BBQ'd of course) and they were divine. As suggested, I added three tablespoons of cornstarch to prevent clumping (for storage). It worked like a CHARM. The cornstarch also reduces a lot of the heat, if you shy away from spices. I agree with Voleyballmom: this will not taste good on beef. Sorry, chickens! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars My boyfriend needed rib rub and was going to buy some but I refused to let him. Typical male household that's very short on supplies; we've used it on ribs, chicken, and my favorite acorn squash. The rub caramelizes beautifully, so this recipe is definitely a keeper. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I used smoked paprika as a substitution. The rub was just enough to cover two full racks of pork ribs. It was so good with just the right amount of sweet and heat, paired with the smokiness from the paprika. I can't wait to use it again next week. Going to try it on grilled pork chops. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you Uncle JJ for this recipe! I made this dry rub for some pork ribs and it turned out amazing! I rubbed it on and let it sit for 30 mins before cooking just like the recipe stated. It wasn't too terribly spicy. Will definitely use this again!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great on baby backs! Added tablespoon of cinnamon to rub. Cooked on charcoal webber with Alderwood chunks. Wrapped with aluminum foil last hour. 4 hrs total. 300 degrees Best f*#@N ribs i ever had! Don't forget the 15 minute rest before serving. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made this without the brown sugar and it still was the best dry rub I've tried so far! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The ribs where delicious made with this rub. Put the rub on the night before and slow roasted them all afternoon. Yum