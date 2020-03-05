Uncle JJ's Rib Rub

Rating: 4.89 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 50
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy BBQ rub. Great for pork and chicken. When storing in an airtight container you can mix 3 tablespoons of cornstarch to prevent clumping. Apply liberally to both sides of meat that has been brought to room temperature. Let sit, covered, for 30 minutes before grilling or smoking the meat.

By uncle jj

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl until well-mixed and no lumps remain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 1.7g; sodium 1779mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (53)

jay
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2016
good rub very good rub I had a BBQ last weakened and I added this rub to chicken burgers and steak , and it was it hit ,I think with the right rubs and seasonings you can knock it out of the park even with a low quality piece of meat .good job uncle JJ???? Read More
Helpful
(12)

Mike Smith
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2019
thought it was a little bit heavy on paprika short on sweetness.added some turbinado sugar and some celery salt for depth. Read More
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2015
Yowza! Kick City! We love it. If you are shy of heat you may want to reduce the cayenne and maybe the chili powder. Otherwise this is a fabulous rub for chicken or pork as suggested. I wouldn't use it on anything beef. We had it on a pork tenderloin and it was delish. Thank you uncle jj! Read More
Helpful
(6)
LinnieDeLuxe
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2015
Uncle JJ, you are a GOOD MAN. The recipe was followed exactly. I tried this on pork chops and chicken (both BBQ'd of course) and they were divine. As suggested, I added three tablespoons of cornstarch to prevent clumping (for storage). It worked like a CHARM. The cornstarch also reduces a lot of the heat, if you shy away from spices. I agree with Voleyballmom: this will not taste good on beef. Sorry, chickens! Read More
Helpful
(6)
SunShyne
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2018
My boyfriend needed rib rub and was going to buy some but I refused to let him. Typical male household that's very short on supplies; we've used it on ribs, chicken, and my favorite acorn squash. The rub caramelizes beautifully, so this recipe is definitely a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jeanine Baron
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2017
I used smoked paprika as a substitution. The rub was just enough to cover two full racks of pork ribs. It was so good with just the right amount of sweet and heat, paired with the smokiness from the paprika. I can't wait to use it again next week. Going to try it on grilled pork chops. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Azgirl26
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2015
Thank you Uncle JJ for this recipe! I made this dry rub for some pork ribs and it turned out amazing! I rubbed it on and let it sit for 30 mins before cooking just like the recipe stated. It wasn't too terribly spicy. Will definitely use this again!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
timcbp
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2018
Great on baby backs! Added tablespoon of cinnamon to rub. Cooked on charcoal webber with Alderwood chunks. Wrapped with aluminum foil last hour. 4 hrs total. 300 degrees Best f*#@N ribs i ever had! Don't forget the 15 minute rest before serving. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rosie Magana
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2017
Made this without the brown sugar and it still was the best dry rub I've tried so far! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Karen Terry Vere Matheson
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2017
The ribs where delicious made with this rub. Put the rub on the night before and slow roasted them all afternoon. Yum Read More
Mike Smith
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2019
thought it was a little bit heavy on paprika short on sweetness.added some turbinado sugar and some celery salt for depth. Read More
