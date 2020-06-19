Spinach Salad Dressing

This spinach salad dressing with red wine vinegar is a quick and easy dressing that goes well with any salad! Serve warm over salad. This dressing keeps very nicely in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Recipe by Amber

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, sugar, ketchup, red wine vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar melts and dressing is creamy, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 13.5g; sodium 125.5mg. Full Nutrition
