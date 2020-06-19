Spinach Salad Dressing
This spinach salad dressing with red wine vinegar is a quick and easy dressing that goes well with any salad! Serve warm over salad. This dressing keeps very nicely in a covered container in the refrigerator.
I knew the amount of sugar would be too much for us (personal taste), so I cut that in half which worked perfectly. Really flavorful dressing with just enough tang; served warm over a mixture of spinach, arugula, red onions, mushrooms and garlic-butter croutons. Amber, thanks for sharing, this one's a keeper!
I knew the amount of sugar would be too much for us (personal taste), so I cut that in half which worked perfectly. Really flavorful dressing with just enough tang; served warm over a mixture of spinach, arugula, red onions, mushrooms and garlic-butter croutons. Amber, thanks for sharing, this one's a keeper!
Easy to make and delicious to taste!
Easy to make and tastes good. The oil kept rising to the top while it was warm, but once it chilled in the fridge it thickened up and the oil stayed mixed in. It's sort of like a very tasty French dressing.
Used grape seed oil and white balsamic vinegar instead and it was fantastic...definitely going to be a regular in my refrigerator.
I loved the taste of this dressing; however I did cut down on the sugar just a little bit. Also, I served it warm, but did have problems with it separating. Once I stored it in the refrigerator, it was much better, but I really wanted to serve it warm and not cold!
Didn’t know what to make for lunch so I started with an omelette and I didn’t have many ingredients so I found this recipe and I’m very happy and it was super fast. Bed of spinach with a little green onion, mushrooms, drizzle the hot dressing and put the omelette on top. I cut the sugar to 1 tablespoon.
I substituted stevia and it was fine.
Delish! I loved it slightly warm over my spinach salad and will definitely make it again.
Yummy!
Came out delicious! Sweet and tangy!
I too cut back on the sugar and used brown not white BUT the best tip to share is about the separation of the oil, after the dressing cools I blend it in my magic bullet and it becomes super creamy and never separates again, try it!
Delicious
I had a Cruciferous Crunch Collection Salad mix that was a day passed its date when I noticed. I tried it on that and it worked. However, it did make more than the Crunch Collection needed so it was a bit soupy and I have some left over.
