Best Baconless Spinach Salad Dressing

4.9
17 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My daughter is vegetarian so I came up with this alternative to hot bacon dressing for spinach salad. This is great if there are vegetarians at your table. I serve crumbled bacon on the side so we still get the delicious flavor of hot bacon dressing! You can substitute Dijon mustard for the honey Dijon mustard, if desired.

Recipe by Applekrisp

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, red onion, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice together in a microwave-safe bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Cook oil mixture in the microwave until hot and almost boiling, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Gradually whisk sugar into hot mixture until dressing is thick and creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 9g; sodium 182.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022