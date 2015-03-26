Easy Samoas Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Even people that don't like coconut come back for more of these cookies! I use it for cookie exchanges since they are so good and also easy to make. This is always a favorite around the holidays!

By kamra

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Pour coconut into a shallow bowl. Press each cookie dough slice into coconut to coat both sides. Arrange coated slices on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Drizzle caramel syrup over cooled cookies and top with hot fudge topping. Chill in the refrigerator until set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 327.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2021
These cookies are better than anything you will get from a store. So very tasty, soft, and warm.. addicting! Read More
Lisa Hurdle
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2021
Super easy and so so good! AH-MAZING According to my family. Definitely a keeper for a quick but fancy cookie! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022