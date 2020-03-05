Samoa Tartlets

A new twist on a Girl Scout Samoa cookie classic! Keep an eye on the cookies as they easily get burnt. Also, I melted the chocolate in a double boiler and added a teaspoon each on top of the cookie, followed by the coconut. I used the sweetened coconut and dark brown sugar as an alternative. It tasted good!

By jhalaks

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Pulse 1/4 cup coconut, flour, brown sugar, and salt together in a food processor until just-combined. Add cold butter pieces to coconut mixture and pulse until mixture resembles wet sand. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of coconut mixture into each prepared muffin cup and press into cup to create a crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crusts are golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven, turn off oven, sprinkle chopped chocolate into each crust, and return to the oven until chocolate melts, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Divide remaining coconut between crusts. Freeze in the muffin cups until set, about 15 minutes. Gently remove each crust from the muffin cup with a thin spatula. Place a scoop of ice cream in each crust, drizzle dulce de leche over the top, and garnish with coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 32.7mg; sodium 136.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
